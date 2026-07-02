Mumbai Rains Flood Ashnoor Kaur’s Home, Internet Says, ‘Imagine Spending Rs 10-20 Crore…’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ashnoor Kaur's Mumbai home flooded during heavy rains.

A video showed family members mopping floors; she expressed disappointment.

Social media users questioned how a fourth-floor apartment flooded.

Mumbai currently experiences heavy rains, with more predicted for four days.

Actor Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram Stories to share a video from her Mumbai home after heavy rains flooded her apartment. The video showed her house help and family members mopping the floors in an effort to keep the rainwater from spreading further inside.

WATCH: Mumbai Rains Flood Ashnoor Kaur’s Home

The now-viral video begins with rainwater seeping into the apartment, soaking the carpet as family members and staff work together to sweep and mop the water out. Towards the end of the video, Ashnoor expresses her disappointment over the situation.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Distances Himself From CJP Protest, Says ‘I’m An Artist, Not A Politician’

The text over the video read, “Need to leave for an event and this is what has happened at home.” She also added, “May all nazar on me turn into happiness, success and growth.”

Actress Ashnoor Kaur shared an Instagram story showing rainwater entering her home during Mumbai’s heavy rainfall.



But the bigger question is: if she doesn’t live on the ground floor, where did the water come from?



She lives on the fourth floor, so it seems unlikely that her… pic.twitter.com/kZvHIe0z4K — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 1, 2026

‘Imagine Spending Rs 10-20 Crore…,’ Says Internet

After watching the video, one social media user said, “Imagine spending 10-20 Cr on a house and then the whole family ends up mopping the house cause of rains.”

“Balcony window was kept open, it seems,” commented another.

A third posted, “I don't know the exact reason. But often, water seeps in through the balcony and windows. It can also happen due to a blocked pipeline. Then again, it could be anything.”

“Through big glass doors/ windows of the balcony,” read a fourth comment.

ALSO READ| Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana 'Leaked' Clip Goes Viral, Fans Claim It's AI-Generated

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rain has been pounding Mumbai since last night, with the eastern and western suburbs bearing the brunt of the downpour. The continuous showers have caused water to pool in several low-lying pockets across the city, disrupting normal life. The India Meteorological Department has cautioned that this spell of heavy rain is likely to persist over the next four days, with certain parts of the city bracing for particularly intense showers. For the coming hours, the weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, and has advised residents to step out only if necessary and to stay alert while doing so.