YouTuber Held With 13kg Opium Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Haryana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana police seized 13 kg opium, arrested two traffickers.

Accused transported drugs from Madhya Pradesh for Haryana supply.

Main accused, a YouTuber, had a previous drug case.

Police recovered four ID cards with different photos.

A major anti-narcotics operation in Haryana has led to the seizure of more than 13 kilograms of opium valued at nearly Rs 70 lakh and the arrest of two alleged interstate drug traffickers. The accused, identified as a YouTuber and his female companion from Madhya Pradesh, were intercepted by Fatehabad Police while allegedly transporting the contraband for distribution in Haryana.

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Police Intercept Car After Tip-Off

According to Fatehabad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Divyanshi Singla, the breakthrough came after the CIA Ratia team acted on specific intelligence. Officers established a checkpoint near Dhangar Bridge on National Highway-9, where they stopped a Delhi-registered Honda City for inspection.

Speaking about the operation, ASP Divyanshi Singla said, "Yesterday, acting on specific information, the team intercepted a Delhi-registered car after setting up a checkpoint near the Dhangar bridge on NH-9. During a thorough search, around 13 kg 60 grams of opium was recovered from the vehicle. Two persons were present in the car. The opium has been seized, the vehicle has been taken into custody, and both accused have been arrested."

She added, "During questioning, they revealed that they had brought the opium from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation is underway."

Haryana: On the seizure of 13.06 kg of opium, Fatehabad ASP Divyanshi Singla says, "...Yesterday, acting on specific information, the team intercepted a Delhi-registered car after setting up a checkpoint near the Dhangar bridge on NH-9. During a thorough search, around 13 kg 60… pic.twitter.com/m9b5YzmjYZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2026

Accused Identified As Residents Of Madhya Pradesh

Police identified the arrested individuals as Ishwar Lal of Neemuch district and Sona Prajapati of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh. Investigators believe the pair were transporting the narcotics from Madhya Pradesh for supply across parts of Haryana, including Fatehabad and Sirsa.

The Honda City used in the alleged operation has been seized along with the recovered opium, estimated to be worth around Rs 70 lakh in the illegal market.

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Four ID Cards Recovered During Investigation

Police also recovered four identity cards from the main accused, Ishwar Lal. While all the cards carried his name, each reportedly featured a different photograph. Authorities are examining the documents as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials further revealed that Ishwar Lal operates a YouTube channel with around 12,300 subscribers, where he uploads videos related to political and social issues.

NDPS Case Already Registered Against Main Accused

A case has been registered against both accused at Fatehabad Sadar Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the main accused had previously been booked under the NDPS Act in Bathinda, Punjab. Investigators are expected to seek his remand as they continue probing the wider interstate drug trafficking network.