Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAlpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 9 Cr; Trails YRF Spy Universe Blockbusters

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 9 Cr; Trails YRF Spy Universe Blockbusters

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film earned Rs 9 crore net in India on its opening day, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.80 crore.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The film earned Rs 9 crore net on its opening day.
  • Global collections reached Rs 15.80 crore on the first day.
  • It surpassed 'Baby Do Die Do' but not 'Welcome' opener.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha, the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has finally arrived in cinemas. Released on 3 July, the film generated significant pre-release buzz but opened to mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. Despite the divided response, the film has managed a respectable start at the Indian box office, with its worldwide earnings also crossing the Rs 15 crore mark on the opening day.

ALSO READ: 'People Coming For Hrithik's Cameo': Alpha Sells 39,000 Tickets, But Fans Claim Empty Theatres

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1

Starring Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, Alpha recorded a decent first-day performance across India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day.

The film was screened across 7,534 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 10.80 crore, while its India net collection currently stands at Rs 9.00 crore. As these are early figures, the final numbers may see slight revisions once the official data is released.

Internationally, Alpha earned Rs 5.00 crore gross, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.80 crore after just one day in theatres.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Alpha Never Finds Its ‘Alpha’

Alpha Beats Welcome To The Jungle, Baby Do Die Do On Friday

The opening-day figures also drew comparisons with Welcome To The Jungle.

According to Sacnilk, Alpha's Rs 9 crore Day 1 collection comfortably surpassed Welcome To The Jungle's Day 8 earnings of Rs 4.50 crore net, which came from 7,557 shows. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer had a significantly stronger opening, collecting Rs 15.25 crore net on its first day, leaving Alpha behind in terms of opening-day business.

Since Alpha and Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, released on the same day, comparisons between the two films quickly surfaced online.

On its opening day, Baby Do Die Do earned Rs 0.40 crore net across 778 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 0.48 crore. The film's Day 1 performance remained well behind Alpha, which enjoyed a considerably stronger start at the domestic box office.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Alpha released and what type of film is it?

Alpha, a female-led spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released on July 3. It is the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

What was Alpha's opening day box office collection in India?

On its opening day, Alpha collected Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office. Its India gross collection reached Rs 10.80 crore.

What was Alpha's total worldwide gross collection on its first day?

Alpha earned an international gross of Rs 5.00 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.80 crore after just one day in theatres.

How did Alpha's opening day performance compare to other films?

Alpha's Day 1 collection of Rs 9 crore net surpassed Baby Do Die Do's Rs 0.40 crore. However, Welcome To The Jungle had a stronger opening day with Rs 15.25 crore net.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jul 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Sharvari YRF Spy Universe Alpha Alpha Box Office Collection
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 9 Cr; Trails YRF Spy Universe Blockbusters
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 9 Cr; Trails YRF Spy Universe Blockbusters
Movies
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj', Earlier Titled 'Punjab 95', Premieres On Zee5 After Years Of Delay
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj', Earlier Titled 'Punjab 95', Premieres On Zee5 After Years Of Delay
Movies
Akshaye Khanna Set For A Busy Year After Dhurandhar With Back-To-Back Releases
Akshaye Khanna Set For A Busy Year After Dhurandhar With Back-To-Back Releases
Movies
OPINION | Alpha Never Finds Its ‘Alpha’
OPINION | Alpha Never Finds Its ‘Alpha’
Advertisement

Videos

Bharat Tiwari case: Chirag Paswan Visits Bharat Tiwari’s Family, Demands Justice Amid Bihar Encounter Row
Ram Temple donation case: SIT Widens Ayodhya Probe as Land Deals, Bank Records and Donation Assets Face Scrutiny
Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe: RSS Breaks Silence, Calls for Tough Action in Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe
ALERT: Anti-Pakistan protests intensify in PoK as demonstrators demand rights and self-determination
Breaking: Bageshwar Dham chief calls alleged Ram Mandir donation theft a “major sin” in Ayodhya remarks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget