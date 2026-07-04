Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The film earned Rs 9 crore net on its opening day.

Global collections reached Rs 15.80 crore on the first day.

It surpassed 'Baby Do Die Do' but not 'Welcome' opener.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha, the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has finally arrived in cinemas. Released on 3 July, the film generated significant pre-release buzz but opened to mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. Despite the divided response, the film has managed a respectable start at the Indian box office, with its worldwide earnings also crossing the Rs 15 crore mark on the opening day.

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1

Starring Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, Alpha recorded a decent first-day performance across India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day.

The film was screened across 7,534 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 10.80 crore, while its India net collection currently stands at Rs 9.00 crore. As these are early figures, the final numbers may see slight revisions once the official data is released.

Internationally, Alpha earned Rs 5.00 crore gross, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.80 crore after just one day in theatres.

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Alpha Beats Welcome To The Jungle, Baby Do Die Do On Friday

The opening-day figures also drew comparisons with Welcome To The Jungle.

According to Sacnilk, Alpha's Rs 9 crore Day 1 collection comfortably surpassed Welcome To The Jungle's Day 8 earnings of Rs 4.50 crore net, which came from 7,557 shows. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer had a significantly stronger opening, collecting Rs 15.25 crore net on its first day, leaving Alpha behind in terms of opening-day business.

Since Alpha and Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, released on the same day, comparisons between the two films quickly surfaced online.

On its opening day, Baby Do Die Do earned Rs 0.40 crore net across 778 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 0.48 crore. The film's Day 1 performance remained well behind Alpha, which enjoyed a considerably stronger start at the domestic box office.