Love was truly in the air on February 14 as Maya Hawke exchanged vows with musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise wedding that delighted fans worldwide. The intimate yet star-studded ceremony took place at St George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, transforming Valentine’s Day into an unforgettable milestone for the couple.

Though the celebration was kept largely private, photographs of the newlyweds and their guests soon surfaced, sending social media into a frenzy. The event brought together family, close friends, and familiar faces from the entertainment world, making it both a heartfelt reunion and a glamorous affair.

A Stranger Things Reunion In New York

stranger things cast truly live this life together and it shows like wdym ALL of them attended maya hawke’s wedding pic.twitter.com/vdL3WfJQXr — ‎ً (@softiealiaa) February 15, 2026

The ceremony doubled as a mini reunion for the cast of Stranger Things. Among those in attendance were Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, and Charlie Heaton, along with one of the Duffer brothers. Friends including Kathryn Newton, Sam Nivola and Iris Apatow were also present.

Equally special was the presence of Maya’s parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. The wedding marked a rare public appearance for the former couple, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Their attendance added an emotional layer to the celebration, underscoring the importance of family on such a meaningful day.

Reports suggest that after the church ceremony, the festivities continued at a private Manhattan venue, where guests celebrated late into the evening.

What The Bride Wore

Maya embraced classic bridal elegance with a modern winter twist. She wore a white wedding gown featuring a column bodice, sleeveless design and a bateau neckline. The silhouette flowed into a voluminous silk-taffeta skirt layered with tulle, finished with an asymmetric hem and a sweeping train.

Adding a dramatic flourish, she layered the gown with an oversized, feathery white coat adorned with embroidered trim and a bow at the back. The relaxed, open-front design gave her bridal ensemble a romantic yet contemporary edge.

Keeping accessories understated, Maya opted for delicate rings and onyx diamond earrings. Her hair was styled in a side-parted, backswept braided bun, while her makeup remained soft and natural — feathered brows, subtle mascara, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips completed the look.

The Groom’s Classic Tuxedo Style

Christian Lee Hutson chose timeless sophistication for the occasion. He wore a tailored black blazer with notch lapels and padded shoulders, paired with a crisp white shirt and matching waistcoat featuring a double-breasted button closure. Straight-fit black trousers, polished dress shoes and a floral brooch completed his classic ensemble.

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman arrived in a light blue gown with coordinating shoes, and Ethan Hawke opted for an all-black outfit, maintaining a refined and understated aesthetic.

A Private Love Story

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, made their red-carpet debut in 2025. They chose to keep their wedding ceremony discreet until after the celebrations concluded, surprising fans with the news only once the festivities were underway.

Maya, known for her role in Stranger Things, was last seen in the final season of the Netflix series and is awaiting the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Christian Lee Hutson, a musician with three albums to his name, has previously collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers.