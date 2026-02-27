At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, a deeply moving and thought-provoking discussion took centre stage under the theme ‘Conquering with Love’. At a time when modern life is marked by uncertainty, constant comparison, and emotional turbulence, the conversation struck a powerful chord with the audience.

Among the prominent voices who graced the session was Shah Rukh Khan, adding star power and depth to an already compelling dialogue.

King Khan Praises Two Inspirational Figures

On the opening day of the Ideas of India summit, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the stage to honour high jumper Praveen Kumar and Paralympic gold-medalist shooter Avani Lekhara. He lauded their journeys and courage, calling their achievements truly inspiring.

SRK's Upcoming Project

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen venture, the high-octane action thriller King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. The project brings together an impressive cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

In King, SRK takes on the role of a mentor with shades of a gangster, adding intensity to the narrative. The film is also making headlines for a massive action set-piece reportedly mounted on a ₹50 crore budget, positioning it as one of the most ambitious spectacles of the year.