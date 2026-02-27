Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas Of India 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Honours IOI Champs, Says He Seeks 'Injection Of Courage And Enthusiasm'

At Ideas of India 2026, Shah Rukh Khan shares his vision, saying he hopes to take home an 'injection of courage and enthusiasm' as he welcomes youth with enthusiasm.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 08:37 PM (IST)

At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, a deeply moving and thought-provoking discussion took centre stage under the theme ‘Conquering with Love’. At a time when modern life is marked by uncertainty, constant comparison, and emotional turbulence, the conversation struck a powerful chord with the audience.

Among the prominent voices who graced the session was Shah Rukh Khan, adding star power and depth to an already compelling dialogue.

King Khan Praises Two Inspirational Figures

On the opening day of the Ideas of India summit, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the stage to honour high jumper Praveen Kumar and Paralympic gold-medalist shooter Avani Lekhara. He lauded their journeys and courage, calling their achievements truly inspiring.

SRK's Upcoming Project

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen venture, the high-octane action thriller King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. The project brings together an impressive cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

In King, SRK takes on the role of a mentor with shades of a gangster, adding intensity to the narrative. The film is also making headlines for a massive action set-piece reportedly mounted on a ₹50 crore budget, positioning it as one of the most ambitious spectacles of the year.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
