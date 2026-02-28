Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Radical Left’: Trump Orders 6-Month Phase-Out Of Anthropic AI Use By Federal Agencies

Trump orders federal agencies to sever ties with Anthropic as the Pentagon labels the AI firm a “supply chain risk,” sparking legal pushback.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

President Donald Trump has directed all federal agencies to discontinue the use of services provided by artificial intelligence company Anthropic, escalating tensions between the administration and the tech sector. The order, issued Saturday, gives departments six months to phase out the company’s products and systems.

The decision follows a strongly worded post on Truth Social in which Trump criticized the firm’s policies and accused it of overstepping its role in dealings with the U.S. military.

Trump Slams AI Firm Over Military Terms

In his public remarks, Trump alleged that the company attempted to dictate conditions to the armed forces through its service agreements. Calling the firm “radical left and woke,” he rejected the idea that military operations should be influenced by corporate policies.

“We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and we won’t do business with them again,” Trump wrote, making clear that the administration intends to permanently sever ties.

The directive affects all federal entities currently relying on Anthropic’s AI tools, signaling a broader review of how emerging technologies are integrated into government systems.

Pentagon Declares ‘Supply Chain Risk’

The controversy intensified after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon will formally classify Anthropic as a national security concern. The designation of “supply chain risk” restricts military contractors and affiliated partners from entering into agreements with the firm.

Hegseth said the company would be allowed to continue limited operations during a six-month transition window to avoid operational disruptions. However, he sharply criticized Anthropic’s leadership, including CEO Dario Amodei, accusing them of trying to pressure the military into accepting contractual terms. He characterized the company’s posture as incompatible with American values.

Legal Showdown Looms

Anthropic has indicated it will contest the Pentagon’s determination in court, as per PTI. The company disputes the “supply chain risk” label attached to its AI systems and is preparing to mount a legal challenge against the federal action.

The standoff marks one of the most direct confrontations yet between the Trump administration and a leading AI developer. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What has President Trump directed federal agencies to do regarding Anthropic?

President Trump has ordered all federal agencies to discontinue the use of services from the AI company Anthropic. They have six months to phase out its products and systems.

Why did President Trump issue this directive against Anthropic?

Trump criticized Anthropic's policies, accusing the firm of trying to dictate terms to the U.S. military through its service agreements and calling the company 'radical left and woke'.

How is the Pentagon classifying Anthropic?

The Pentagon will classify Anthropic as a 'supply chain risk,' which is a national security concern. This designation restricts military contractors from doing business with the firm.

Will Anthropic have any opportunity to contest the Pentagon's decision?

Yes, Anthropic plans to contest the 'supply chain risk' designation in court. The company disputes the label and is preparing a legal challenge against the federal action.

Published at : 28 Feb 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
