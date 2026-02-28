Did BAFTA Delete Boong Director Lakshmipriya Devi’s Winning Speech?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has allegedly “deleted” filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi’s winning speech from its social media handles. Devi delivered the speech after her film Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award on the international stage. The speech was originally broadcast on BBC during the awards ceremony and later shared on BAFTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

Devi’s Winning Speech

Lakshmipriya Devi accepted the award from producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and described her “very small film” as a tribute to her homeland, Manipur, which she called the “troubled, ignored, and very unrepresented” state in India.

“Khurumjari! Greetings to everyone. The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach the summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So, thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such a big love. A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur.

She used the international platform, hoping that “peace returns to her state”. “So, just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. So, thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope. Thank you, and have a wonderful evening, everyone.”

BAFTA ‘Deleted’ Winning Speech

Days after the ceremony, the acceptance speech appeared to have been removed from BAFTA’s X and Instagram pages, though it remains available on Facebook. It is unclear whether the speech was deliberately deleted or removed due to a technical issue. BAFTA has not issued an official statement addressing the matter.

Boong To Release In India

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar. The film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. The film premiered in the Discovery section at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since been screened at several international festivals.

It is set for a theatrical release in India on March 6, 2026. “A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on March 6, 2026,” Akhtar wrote while announcing the release date of the film.

After the film won the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team behind the film. “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. Actor and producer Alia Bhatt was among the presenters at the ceremony. She drew attention for her silver Gucci gown and speech in Hindi.



