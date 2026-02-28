Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Did BAFTA Delete Boong Director Lakshmipriya Devi's Winning Speech?

Did BAFTA Delete Boong Director Lakshmipriya Devi’s Winning Speech?

In her winning speech for Boong at BAFTA, Lakshmipriya Devi hoped for peace in her homeland, Manipur, which she called the “troubled, ignored, and very unrepresented” state in India.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has allegedly “deleted” filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi’s winning speech from its social media handles. Devi delivered the speech after her film Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award on the international stage. The speech was originally broadcast on BBC during the awards ceremony and later shared on BAFTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

Devi’s Winning Speech

Lakshmipriya Devi accepted the award from producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and described her “very small film” as a tribute to her homeland, Manipur, which she called the “troubled, ignored, and very unrepresented” state in India.

ALSO READ| BAFTA Winner Boong To Re-Release In India On This Date After Historic Win

“Khurumjari! Greetings to everyone. The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach the summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So, thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such a big love. A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur.

She used the international platform, hoping that “peace returns to her state”. “So, just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. So, thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope. Thank you, and have a wonderful evening, everyone.”

BAFTA ‘Deleted’ Winning Speech

Days after the ceremony, the acceptance speech appeared to have been removed from BAFTA’s X and Instagram pages, though it remains available on Facebook. It is unclear whether the speech was deliberately deleted or removed due to a technical issue. BAFTA has not issued an official statement addressing the matter.

Boong To Release In India

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar. The film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. The film premiered in the Discovery section at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since been screened at several international festivals.

ALSO READ| BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Wins Best Children’s And Family Film, PM Modi Calls It ‘Moment Of Immense Joy’

It is set for a theatrical release in India on March 6, 2026. “A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on March 6, 2026,” Akhtar wrote while announcing the release date of the film. 

After the film won the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team behind the film. “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. Actor and producer Alia Bhatt was among the presenters at the ceremony. She drew attention for her silver Gucci gown and speech in Hindi. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What award did Lakshmipriya Devi's film 'Boong' win at BAFTA?

'Boong' won the award for Best Children's and Family Film at the BAFTA Awards. This marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema on the international stage.

What did Lakshmipriya Devi say in her BAFTA acceptance speech?

Devi dedicated the award to her homeland, Manipur, describing it as a 'troubled, ignored, and very unrepresented' state. She also expressed hope for peace to return to Manipur.

Why has Lakshmipriya Devi's BAFTA speech been removed from social media?

The speech appears to have been removed from BAFTA's X and Instagram accounts, though it remains on Facebook. It's unclear if this was deliberate or a technical issue, as BAFTA has not issued a statement.

When will 'Boong' be released in India?

The film 'Boong' is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on March 6, 2026. It has been described as a journey of innocence, love, and resilience.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
BAFTA Boong
