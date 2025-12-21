Elvish Yadav Responds To NGO Scam Claims, Breaks Silence With Strong Clarification Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has finally spoken up amid growing chatter linking his name to alleged NGO-related scams. As speculation gained momentum online, the YouTuber released a video message clarifying his stand, firmly denying any wrongdoing and asserting that he has never taken money in exchange for helping others.

The controversy unfolded rapidly, fueled by social media interpretations, indirect remarks, and viral discussions. With questions mounting, Elvish chose to respond directly, aiming to clear the air and present his version of events.

How The Controversy Began

The issue traces back to a video Elvish shared on Friday, urging his followers to support a family whose child is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The child reportedly requires an expensive injection costing nearly Rs. 9 crore, sourced from the United States.

Soon after, comedian Munawar Faruqui posted Instagram Stories discussing how some celebrities and influencers are allegedly paid by certain NGOs to make emotional donation appeals. Although Elvish was not named, many viewers interpreted the message as an indirect reference to him, sparking speculation and accusations across platforms.

As the narrative spread, Elvish faced mounting online criticism, prompting him to release a detailed clarification.

‘I Don’t Take Money For Helping Anyone’: Elvish Yadav Responds

In his video statement, Elvish strongly rejected claims that he accepted money for promoting charitable causes. He emphasized that he generally avoids controversies and rarely comments on such matters, but felt compelled to respond given the nature of the allegations.

He said, “You guys might have noted that I stay away from controversies. I don't comment on anyone or anything… Main har jagah dekh raha hu Elvish ne toh scam kar diya, paisa le liya. Sabse pehli baat, main kisi ki help ke paise nahi leta. Agar wo mereko paise de rahe hain toh unko help ki kya need hai?”

Elvish further explained that the appeal was shared after a close friend approached him for help regarding the child’s treatment. According to him, all necessary documents were verified before he posted anything publicly.

Transparency And Verification Behind The Donation Appeal

Addressing concerns around legitimacy, Elvish stated that the campaign was not randomly promoted. He clarified that the details had already been made public on a well-known fundraising platform.

He said in Hindi, “So, this is not a scam. They have also posted about it on Milaap (Foundation). Also, it is not that they came and I agreed that 'okay, I will help'. They came with all the papers, there were names of the doctors written on them, and Milaap had also posted, so that's why I posted.”

He also highlighted that the NGO’s information, donation barcode, and fund tracking system were openly available, reinforcing his claim of transparency.

‘People Look for Excuses to Pull Others Down’

Visibly frustrated, Elvish addressed the larger culture of online judgment and accusations, stating that he has no reason to engage in dishonest practices.

He said, “Pehli baat toh main yeh scam mein believe nahi karta, ke main koi scam karo. Bhagwan ki daya se achcha khasa hai mere paas. Hum apne show karte hai, uska khoob de rakha hai Bhagwan ne hume. So, doing a scam for such small things is not my habit… Yaar hadd hai bhai. Logon ko bahaana chahiye ki kaise neecha dikhaya jaaye. Apne kaam dhande pe dhyaan do.”

Through his remarks, Elvish suggested that the backlash stemmed more from assumptions than facts, urging critics to focus on their own work instead of attempting to malign others.

Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram Story Adds Fuel To The Debate

The controversy intensified after Munawar Faruqui shared a video recalling an incident from his Amsterdam tour. In the clip, he spoke about being approached by a company to promote a fundraising campaign for a child, an offer he ultimately declined.

In his message, Munawar said in Hindi, “Hi friends, if you have more pollution in your city, then wear a mask, and if your mind is polluted, then remove other people’s masks. I don’t make such videos, but I am making one today. We were in Amsterdam, and my manager got a call that we had to promote a reel and a story.”

Munawar revealed that when his team questioned the ethics and fees involved, the company still agreed to pay. However, he chose not to associate with the promotion, expressing discomfort with such practices.

Munawar Questions The Business Behind Fundraising Promotions

Expanding on his concerns, Munawar explained why he refused the proposal, pointing out the uncertainty around where the funds might go beyond the child’s treatment.

He shared, “We have never gambled. We don’t sell tobacco or such products. So I was shocked that what kind of business is this? There will be treatment. It may be genuine or not. But where will the money go after the treatment?”

While Munawar encouraged people to help those in need, his remarks reignited debate around influencer-driven charity promotions and accountability.

Where The Matter Stands Now

At present, Elvish Yadav maintains that his intentions were purely humanitarian and that he neither accepted nor sought any financial gain from the donation appeal. With both creators standing by their individual positions, the episode has sparked wider conversations about transparency, influencer responsibility, and public trust in online fundraising campaigns.