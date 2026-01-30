Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Bharat Ek Islamic Desh…’: Kerala Story 2 Teaser OUT; Promises A ‘Darker, More Gruesome’ Sequel

The Kerala Story 2, set to release on February 27, revolves around three women who recount how their dreams were shattered after falling into a “love trap”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kerala Story 2 Teaser OUT: “Our daughters don't fall in love; they fall in traps. Ab sahenge nahin... ladenge [We will not endure this anymore… we will fight],” is what the makers wrote while releasing the teaser of Kerala Story 2. The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A Shah and Ravichand Nallappa, will be released on February 27. According to the makers, the sequel goes beyond the themes explored in The Kerala Story

Kerala Story 2 Teaser OUT

The teaser opens to show a woman from Kerala, Surekha Nair, sharing her ordeal. “I wanted to become an IAS after studying for UPSC and clearing the coveted examination. And wanted to do something for my country.”

As the teaser goes on, it introduces another woman, Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh, who shares that her ambition was to win a gold medal in javelin throw and raise the Indian flag at the Olympics. Soon after, Divya Paliwal from Rajasthan appears, talking about her desire to build a career as a social media influencer. “Dance is my only passion,” she says.

The teaser then shows how the lives of these women, played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha and Aditi Bhatia, change after they fall into what the film describes as a trap of love.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

‘Bharat Ek Islamic Desh Ban Jaega’

“Salim ke pyaar me maine apna sab kuch kho dia,” said one of the characters, before claiming that 85 million unmarried Hindu girls in India are now his target.

Another woman says that after marrying Faizan, her life was completely ruined, adding that he claimed his mission was to convert every Hindu girl.

The third character shares how she was misled by Rasheed and saw all her dreams shatter. She recalls him saying that the power of love is stronger than explosives.

As the teaser progresses, the three women complete each other’s sentences, warning that if such missions succeed, India’s demography will change and the country will turn into an Islamic state.

Towards the end of the teaser, all three women remove their head coverings and say, “Because if not now, then never.”

The first film, starring Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani, focused on the story of a group of women from Kerala who are radicalised and recruited by the Islamic State. While the makers claimed it was inspired by true events, the Kerala government rejected this claim and accused the film of spreading misinformation. The film has won two National Awards, one for Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and another for Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra).

Frequently Asked Questions

When will The Kerala Story 2 be released?

The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to be released on February 27. The teaser for the film has already been released by the makers.

What is The Kerala Story 2 about?

The sequel explores how the dreams of women from different states are shattered after they fall into what the film describes as a 'trap of love'.

Who directed and produced The Kerala Story 2?

The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A Shah, and Ravichand Nallappa.

Did The Kerala Story win any awards?

Yes, the first film won two National Awards. One was for Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and the other for Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra).

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Kerala Story 2
