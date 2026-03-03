Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Blames India Amid Iran-Israel War, ‘Warns’ Of Regional Plot

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Blames India Amid Iran-Israel War, ‘Warns’ Of Regional Plot

Asif claimed that Afghanistan, Iran and India could converge around what he described as a “single-point agenda” of hostility towards Pakistan.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has linked the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict to what he described as a broader regional design that could ultimately target Pakistan-with India at its centre. In remarks quoted by Geo News, Asif suggested that developments stemming from the war may create new alignments unfavourable to Islamabad. His comments reflect a familiar narrative within Pakistan’s political discourse, where regional instability is often framed through the prism of rivalry with India.

India At The Centre

Asif claimed that Afghanistan, Iran and India could converge around what he described as a “single-point agenda” of hostility towards Pakistan. According to him, such an alignment would leave Pakistan strategically vulnerable and surrounded by adversaries on multiple fronts.

By invoking India in the context of the Iran-Israel war, the defence minister placed New Delhi at the heart of what he portrayed as a wider geopolitical design reshaping the region.

A Familiar Narrative

Pakistan’s establishment has frequently linked regional tensions-particularly developments near the Durand Line or in Afghanistan-to India’s influence. Asif’s remarks follow that pattern, framing the Iran-Israel conflict not merely as a Middle Eastern confrontation but as part of a strategic environment that could impact Pakistan’s borders and internal security.

He called on Pakistan’s 250 million citizens to recognise what he described as the intentions of the country’s “eternal enemies”, urging unity in the face of perceived external pressure.

The comments underline how the Iran-Israel war is being interpreted in Islamabad-less as a distant conflict and more as a development viewed through the lens of India-Pakistan rivalry.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khawaja Asif Pakistan Iran Isarel War Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Blames India Amid Iran-Israel War, ‘Warns’ Of Regional Plot
Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Blames India Amid Iran-Israel War, ‘Warns’ Of Regional Plot
World
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Drone Crash Reported Near Salalah Port In Oman
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Drone Crash Reported Near Salalah Port In Oman
World
Israel Claims Iran’s Newly Appointed Defense Minister Majid Ibn al-Reza Killed In Strikes
Israel Claims Iran’s Newly Appointed Defense Minister Majid Ibn al-Reza Killed In Strikes
News
PM Modi Backs ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’ In Talks With Oman, Kuwait Leaders
PM Modi Backs ‘Earliest Restoration Of Peace’ In Talks With Oman, Kuwait Leaders
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget