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HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Delayed to 2027, Skips Independence Day Release This Year

Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Delayed to 2027, Skips Independence Day Release This Year

Kartik Aaryan’s fantasy comedy Naagzilla has been postponed from its planned August 2026 Independence Day release to 2027. Makers cite ongoing VFX work.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Naagzilla film delayed from 2026 to 2027 release.
  • VFX and post-production needs drive release postponement.
  • Makers re-evaluate strategy after recent box-office performance.
  • New release eyed for festive slot in 2027.

Kartik Aaryan’s much‑hyped fantasy comedy Naagzilla will no longer fight for screens on Independence Day this year. The film, announced as a big 2026 tent‑pole, has been pushed back to 2027, leaving fans waiting a little longer for the actor’s shape‑shifting snake‑man act. The move reflects a mix of production needs and recent box‑office results, as makers fine‑tune the film’s release plan.  

 What’s changing In The schedule  

According to Hindustan Times, Naagzilla will not release in 2026 as earlier planned, and has been formally deferred to 2027. The film, jointly produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions, was originally set to ride the Independence Day weekend buzz on August 14, 2026. A source associated with the project told Hindustan Times: “The film’s post‑production and VFX work are still in progress and we want to give it the time it deserves,” highlighting that the delay is not driven purely by market concerns. 

Why The Makers Stepped Back  

Reports from Moneycontrol and The Times of India suggest the postponement also follows the muted response to Kartik Aaryan’s recent romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. A trade insider told Moneycontrol that the underwhelming box‑office helped the team “re‑evaluate the film’s strategy and look for a fresher window in 2027.” Another source added that the makers wanted to avoid stacking the film against other big releases in the crowded August 2026 line‑up. 

New Release Window And Expectations

 While the exact 2027 date is still to be locked, trade circles and Bollywood Hungama indicate that Naagzilla is being eyed for a major festive or long‑weekend slot, possibly around Valentine’s Day or another family‑friendly holiday. A Dharma insider told Hindustan Times: “We are treating this as a special event film; the delays are about getting the look, scale and VFX right, not about losing faith in the project.” 

What This Means For Kartik Aaryan  

For Kartik, the ramp‑down of Naagzilla’s 2026 plans is a reset rather than a setback. The actor remains one of the industry’s top draws, and Naagzilla continues to be marketed as a mass‑oriented fantasy comedy with a first‑of‑its‑kind snake‑hero twist. As one trade analyst told Hindustan Times, “Kartik’s stardom is safe; the real test will be how the film performs once the final version actually hits theatres in 2027.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Kartik Aaryan's film Naagzilla now scheduled to be released?

Naagzilla was originally planned for an August 2026 release but has been postponed to 2027. The exact date in 2027 is still to be determined.

Why has Naagzilla's release been delayed?

The delay is due to ongoing post-production and VFX work, and to allow the filmmakers to refine the film's release strategy in light of recent box-office performances.

What genre is Naagzilla and what can fans expect?

Naagzilla is a fantasy comedy featuring Kartik Aaryan in a shape-shifting snake-man role. It's being treated as a special event film with a unique concept.

Will Naagzilla be released on a specific holiday in 2027?

While not confirmed, the film is being eyed for a major festive or long-weekend slot, possibly around Valentine's Day or another family-friendly holiday.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Dharma Productions Kartik Aaryan Postponed VFX Tu Meri Main Tera Naagzilla Release Date Independence Day 2026 2027 Release
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