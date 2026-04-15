Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla Delayed to 2027, Skips Independence Day Release This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naagzilla film delayed from 2026 to 2027 release.

VFX and post-production needs drive release postponement.

Makers re-evaluate strategy after recent box-office performance.

New release eyed for festive slot in 2027.

Kartik Aaryan’s much‑hyped fantasy comedy Naagzilla will no longer fight for screens on Independence Day this year. The film, announced as a big 2026 tent‑pole, has been pushed back to 2027, leaving fans waiting a little longer for the actor’s shape‑shifting snake‑man act. The move reflects a mix of production needs and recent box‑office results, as makers fine‑tune the film’s release plan.

What’s changing In The schedule

According to Hindustan Times, Naagzilla will not release in 2026 as earlier planned, and has been formally deferred to 2027. The film, jointly produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions, was originally set to ride the Independence Day weekend buzz on August 14, 2026. A source associated with the project told Hindustan Times: “The film’s post‑production and VFX work are still in progress and we want to give it the time it deserves,” highlighting that the delay is not driven purely by market concerns.

Why The Makers Stepped Back

Reports from Moneycontrol and The Times of India suggest the postponement also follows the muted response to Kartik Aaryan’s recent romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. A trade insider told Moneycontrol that the underwhelming box‑office helped the team “re‑evaluate the film’s strategy and look for a fresher window in 2027.” Another source added that the makers wanted to avoid stacking the film against other big releases in the crowded August 2026 line‑up.

New Release Window And Expectations

While the exact 2027 date is still to be locked, trade circles and Bollywood Hungama indicate that Naagzilla is being eyed for a major festive or long‑weekend slot, possibly around Valentine’s Day or another family‑friendly holiday. A Dharma insider told Hindustan Times: “We are treating this as a special event film; the delays are about getting the look, scale and VFX right, not about losing faith in the project.”

What This Means For Kartik Aaryan

For Kartik, the ramp‑down of Naagzilla’s 2026 plans is a reset rather than a setback. The actor remains one of the industry’s top draws, and Naagzilla continues to be marketed as a mass‑oriented fantasy comedy with a first‑of‑its‑kind snake‑hero twist. As one trade analyst told Hindustan Times, “Kartik’s stardom is safe; the real test will be how the film performs once the final version actually hits theatres in 2027.”