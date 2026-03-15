Oscars 2026: Everything To Know About The Host, Presenters, Performers, And More

The excitement around the 98th Academy Awards is building as Hollywood prepares for one of the most anticipated nights in cinema. Popularly known as the Oscars, the ceremony celebrates the best achievements in filmmaking while bringing together some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. From glamorous red carpet arrivals to emotional speeches and powerful tributes, the awards night continues to captivate audiences around the world.

This year’s ceremony promises a blend of star power, music, and heartfelt moments. With an experienced host returning to the stage, a long list of renowned presenters, and special performances planned for the evening, the event is set to deliver a memorable celebration of film and creativity.

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Host Of Oscars 2026

The ceremony will once again be hosted by renowned American comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien. Known for his sharp wit and engaging humor, O’Brien returns to host the awards for the second consecutive year, bringing his signature style to Hollywood’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the red carpet coverage will be led by television personalities Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer. Hall, an acclaimed journalist and talk show host, and Palmer, a former NFL quarterback turned television host, will guide viewers through the glamorous arrivals and conversations before the ceremony begins.

Star-Studded Presenters

As always, the Oscars stage will be filled with some of the biggest names in entertainment who will present awards throughout the evening. The list of presenters includes global stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zoe Saldana, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Other presenters set to appear include Jimmy Kimmel, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver, among many others. Their presence is expected to add both glamour and excitement to the evening as they take the stage to present some of the most coveted awards in cinema.

Musical Performances

Music will also play a significant role during the ceremony. This year, two nominated songs will be performed live on stage: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters and I Lied to You from Sinners.

The performance of “Golden” will feature artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. The segment will combine vocals with traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance, creating a visually dynamic stage presentation.

Meanwhile, “I Lied to You” will be performed by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq. They will be joined by performers including Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith, presenting a tribute inspired by the film’s distinctive visual style.

Three additional nominated songs will be highlighted through specially produced segments rather than live performances. These include Train Dreams by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner from Train Dreams, Dear Me by Diane Warren from Diane Warren: Relentless, and Sweet Dreams of Joy by Nicholas Pike from Viva Verdi!. These songs will be showcased through curated film clips and behind-the-scenes footage, with additional promotion across social media platforms.

The show will also feature special appearances from Josh Groban along with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, adding another musical highlight to the evening.

Special Tributes And In Memoriam

Beyond the awards and performances, the ceremony will also honor members of the film industry who passed away over the past year. The emotional “In Memoriam” segment remains one of the most reflective moments of the night, recognizing influential figures whose work shaped cinema.

Actors Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will reunite on stage to pay tribute to director Rob Reiner, who directed the beloved romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

In another moving moment, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand is expected to perform a tribute to her former co-star Robert Redford, with whom she appeared in the classic film The Way We Were.

Producers of the ceremony have emphasized that this segment has been carefully planned to ensure it respectfully honors the many influential figures lost over the past year, aiming to create a moment that resonates with both the film community and viewers worldwide.