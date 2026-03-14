US Offers $10 Million Reward For Info On Mojtaba Khamenei, Top Iranian Officials

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The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million (around Rs 92,47,48,000 at current exchange rates) for information on Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and several senior officials associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The announcement was made public on Friday through the Rewards for Justice Program of the United States Department of State, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service.

"These individuathils command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world," the Rewards for Justice programme statement read.

"If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," it added.

Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders?



Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/y7avkqdGWw — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) March 13, 2026

Several Senior Iranian Officials Named

Besides Mojtaba Khamenei, the list released by the programme includes deputy chief of staff in the Supreme Leader’s office Ali Asghar Hejazi and Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, among others.

Some of the profiles in the announcement are displayed only as silhouettes because photographs of those individuals are not available.

The move comes at a time when the United States and Israel are continuing their aerial offensive against Iran, which has now entered its third week.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Friday that American forces would target Iranian sites "very hard" in the days ahead. He suggested that the joint US-Israeli campaign was set to intensify.

The offensive began on February 28, when strikes by Washington and its allies killed Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attack set off a broader regional conflict that has unsettled global energy markets and sparked missile and drone exchanges across the Gulf region.

"We're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," Trump told Fox News Radio. He added that Iran’s leadership might ultimately face a revolt from within the country.

The conflict has also sent shockwaves through global energy markets after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil supplies.