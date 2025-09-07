Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodSydney Sweeney Bulked Up On Milkshakes For Her Knockout Role In ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney Bulked Up On Milkshakes For Her Knockout Role In ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her intense physical prep for portraying Christy Martin in the biopic 'Christy'. The film earned a standing ovation at TIFF.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney went extra miles to do justice to her character of female boxer Christy Martin in the new biopic ‘Christy’.

A part of her preparations for the part involved eating a lot of Chick-fil-A. Following the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Theater on Friday, September 5, Sweeney, 27, recalled the physical demands of playing the athlete, whom she affectionately called "the greatest boxer in the entire world”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Standing next to Martin, 57, onstage, Sweeney said, "I trained for two or three months before I had a boxing coach. I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists, I trained three times a day every day, and then while I was filming, I trained as well”.

Director David Michod said, "And there was a lot of Chick-fil-A”. Sweeney confirmed, adding that her diet also consisted of "a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes. But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman”, she shared.

As per ‘People’, the first audience to see Christy gave the film a standing ovation, drawing an emotional reaction from Sweeney.

"As you can tell, she's such a special and incredible human being, and her story deserves to be told”, the ‘Euphoria’ Emmy nominee told the crowd, fighting back tears.

"Christy, you are absolutely incredible, and I'm so honored”, she told the former professional boxer. “Being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream, but then also just scary too. Because you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we're doing this in front of her’”.

Following its rapturous reception in Toronto, Christy will debut in theaters November 7. Directed by Michod, who co-wrote the script with Katherine Fugate and Mirrah Foulkes, the movie tells the story of Martin’s rise in the boxing ring throughout the 1990s and her struggle with domestic abuse.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sydney Sweeney TIFF 2025 Christy Martin Christy Movie Christy Biopic Sydney Sweeney Boxing David Michod Christy Martin Biopic Sydney Sweeney Training
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Hockey
India Beats China 7-0 To Enter Hockey Asia Cup Finals Against Korea
India Beats China 7-0 To Enter Hockey Asia Cup Finals Against Korea
Science
India’s Night Sky To Turn Copper-Red: Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Tomorrow — Check Timings
India’s Night Sky To Turn Copper-Red: Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Tomorrow — Check Timings
Cities
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget