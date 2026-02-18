Are Pedro Pascal And Rafael Olarra Dating? Arm-In-Arm NYC Outing Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A relaxed weekend stroll through Manhattan has turned into one of the internet’s hottest talking points. Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were photographed enjoying a casual Sunday lunch in New York City, and the images have since ignited widespread speculation about their relationship status.

Snapped over Valentine’s Day weekend in the Lower East Side, the pair appeared at ease as they walked arm-in-arm, a detail that quickly set social media buzzing.

Arm-In-Arm In Manhatten

Viral images circulating online capture Pascal and Olarra wandering through Manhattan’s Lower East Side ahead of a laid-back lunch. The pair looked completely at ease, soaking in the neighbourhood atmosphere as they braved the winter cold in layered ensembles.

Pascal, 50, layered up in a hoodie, denim jacket, heavy cardigan, jeans and sunglasses to brave the freezing temperatures. Olarra, 47, opted for a dark peacoat over a grey crewneck and tailored slacks. He was also seen wearing a brace on his left leg and a cross earring in his right ear.

In several shots, Olarra is pictured holding Pascal’s forearm while the actor keeps his hands tucked into his pockets. Another image captures Olarra’s arm draped around Pascal’s shoulders, with a visible band on his ring finger. In subsequent frames, Olarra places his arm around Pascal’s neck as the actor leans in.

Social Media Reacts

As soon as the photos surfaced, online conversations took off. Some fans celebrated the duo’s closeness, while others urged restraint.

One user wrote, “Pedro and Rafael are just living their lives." Another remarked, “I know they’re in love but I can’t prove it." A third cautioned, “People are reading too much into it… maybe they’re just friends. Let the man be."

Despite the viral chatter, neither Pascal nor Olarra has addressed the speculation publicly.

A Private Star In The Spotlight

Pascal has long maintained a relatively private personal life, even as his career continues to soar. The actor is widely recognised for his support of LGBTQ rights and has openly stood by his sister, Lux Pascal, after she came out as transgender.

He is also preparing to reprise his role as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Just a week before the NYC outing, Pascal appeared on stage during Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny’s show. He has recently starred in Eddington and The Materialists.

Olarra’s Past Relationship

Olarra was previously in a relationship with actor and singer Luke Evans. The pair went Instagram official in 2019 before confirming their split in 2021.

While Olarra has not publicly spoken about his current orientation, his recent appearance with Pascal has fuelled curiosity among fans eager to know more.