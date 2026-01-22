Oscars 2026 Nominations: When, Where & How To Watch In India

As the global film industry counts down to the announcement of nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, excitement around the Oscars 2026 has reached a peak. With the awards season already shaped by the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, attention has now shifted to which films will secure final Oscar nods when the nominations are unveiled on January 22, 2026.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already offered a glimpse into the race by releasing shortlists across 12 categories, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive and diverse year.

When and Where to Watch Oscar Nominations 2026 in India

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, at 9:45 PM IST. Viewers in India can follow the live announcement through the Academy’s official platforms, including Oscar.com and Oscar.org. The livestream will also be available on the Academy’s social media handles such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, along with coverage on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Major Films Dominate Early Shortlists

Several high-profile titles have emerged as frontrunners across multiple categories. Films such as One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners feature prominently in categories including Casting, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, backed by A24, has secured attention in key technical categories, while Sinners, led by Michael B Jordan, continues to be one of the most consistent contenders this season despite mixed outcomes at earlier award shows.

India Makes Its Presence Felt in International Feature Race

India has earned a significant moment on the global stage, with Homebound advancing to the shortlist in the International Feature Film category. Selected from submissions by 86 countries, the film now stands among 15 international contenders vying for a final nomination.

Academy members opting to vote in this category will be required to view all shortlisted titles before casting their ballots.

What Lies Ahead for the Oscars 2026

Nominations voting will take place between January 12 and January 16, with the final nominees revealed on January 22. The awards ceremony itself is scheduled for March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where winners across 24 categories will be announced.

With shortlists already fuelling speculation, all eyes are now on which films will convert early momentum into Oscar glory.