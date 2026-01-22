Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodOscars 2026 Nominations: When, Where & How To Watch In India

Oscars 2026 Nominations: When, Where & How To Watch In India

Oscar nominations 2026 will be announced on January 22. Check India timings, where to watch, shortlisted films, and major contenders ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

As the global film industry counts down to the announcement of nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, excitement around the Oscars 2026 has reached a peak. With the awards season already shaped by the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, attention has now shifted to which films will secure final Oscar nods when the nominations are unveiled on January 22, 2026.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already offered a glimpse into the race by releasing shortlists across 12 categories, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive and diverse year.

When and Where to Watch Oscar Nominations 2026 in India

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, at 9:45 PM IST. Viewers in India can follow the live announcement through the Academy’s official platforms, including Oscar.com and Oscar.org. The livestream will also be available on the Academy’s social media handles such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, along with coverage on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Major Films Dominate Early Shortlists

Several high-profile titles have emerged as frontrunners across multiple categories. Films such as One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners feature prominently in categories including Casting, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, backed by A24, has secured attention in key technical categories, while Sinners, led by Michael B Jordan, continues to be one of the most consistent contenders this season despite mixed outcomes at earlier award shows.

India Makes Its Presence Felt in International Feature Race

India has earned a significant moment on the global stage, with Homebound advancing to the shortlist in the International Feature Film category. Selected from submissions by 86 countries, the film now stands among 15 international contenders vying for a final nomination.

Academy members opting to vote in this category will be required to view all shortlisted titles before casting their ballots.

What Lies Ahead for the Oscars 2026

Nominations voting will take place between January 12 and January 16, with the final nominees revealed on January 22. The awards ceremony itself is scheduled for March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where winners across 24 categories will be announced.

With shortlists already fuelling speculation, all eyes are now on which films will convert early momentum into Oscar glory.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oscars 2026 Academy Awards 2026 Timothée Chalamet Marty Supreme Oscar Nominations 2026 Oscar Shortlist Sinners Michael B Jordan Oscar Date India Time
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Breaking News: SIT to Recreate Scene as Investigation into Yuvraj’s Tragic Death Intensifies
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Voices Support for Shankaracharya, Slams Government Negligence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget