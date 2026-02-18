Miley Cyrus Brings Hannah Montana Home: 20th Anniversary Special Set For March 24

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Two decades after a blonde wig and a pop anthem changed her life, Miley Cyrus is heading back to where it all began.

On Tuesday, the global pop star confirmed that a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will premiere March 24, marking exactly 20 years since the beloved Disney Channel series debuted in 2006. For fans who grew up singing “The Best of Both Worlds,” the announcement feels less like a reunion, and more like a full-circle moment.

A Return To Stage 9

Miley Cyrus unveiled a first-look teaser with the caption, “Going back to where it all began. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories”

The video opens with a car pulling up outside Stage 9, the original studio where the show was filmed. The license plate reads “HM 20.” Moments later, viewers catch a glimpse of Cyrus stepping out in gold and black boots as nostalgia kicks in and the familiar theme song plays.

It’s subtle. It’s symbolic. And it’s designed to stir memories.

What To Expect From The Special

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the event “will celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation, exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut.”

Cyrus will sit down for a live, in-depth conversation with Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Together, they are expected to explore the creation of one of pop culture’s most recognisable characters and reflect on the show’s lasting global impact.

Fans can also look forward to recreated sets, including the legendary Hannah closet and the Stewart family living room, as Cyrus revisits key scenes and songs. The special will feature never-before-seen archival footage, offering a deeper look at the phenomenon that launched her career.

Miley On What Hannah Still Means

In an official statement, Cyrus reflected on the emotional weight of the milestone.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”

She continued, “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

The special is produced by Unwell Productions and HopeTown Entertainment. Executive producers include Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Cooper, and Matt Kaplan, with Ashley Edens serving as showrunner.

A Legacy That Defined A Generation

(Image Source: Twitter/@Vicio069)

Before becoming a Grammy-winning artist, Cyrus rose to fame as a teen balancing ordinary school life with global superstardom in Hannah Montana. The sitcom ran from March 2006 to January 2011 and starred Jason Earles, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, and her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

The show also featured guest appearances from Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, and Dolly Parton, cementing its place in Disney history.

Ahead of the anniversary, Disney+ will spotlight a dedicated Hannah Montana collection, featuring all four seasons of the series, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.

From Disney Star To Disney Legend

Cyrus has previously spoken candidly about her complicated journey with the franchise. On The Ringer podcast, she shared, "After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the ‘Hannah Montana’ music. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean, performing ‘The Best Of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball,’ wouldn’t have really made sense. It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them."

In 2024, she was honored as a Disney Legend at D23, a moment that allowed her to once again embrace the character publicly.

During her acceptance speech, she reflected, “A little bit of everything has changed, but at the same time, nothing has changed at all, I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'”