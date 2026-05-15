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HomeEntertainmentKanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kanye West's India concert cancelled due to security concerns.
  • Organizers cite government advisories amid capital's high-alert.

The much awaited concert of Kanye West in India, who is now known as Ye, has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23.

What Organisation Said

In a post on Instagram, the event organisers behind the show White Fox said, "We are deeply disheartened to announce that ye live in India, scheduled for 23rd may 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially postponed following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital."

The organiser further said that after months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. The organiser fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the authorities during the sensitive time.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by White Fox (@whitefox.india)

"We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter WHO stood with us and contributed to this moment. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders WHO purchased through the official ticketing partner, district. @districtupdates We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue, and will share further updates through official channels. Team ye live in India," it added. 

Ye's India Debut Remains A Dream for Indian Fans

Ye’s India concert had emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited music events of the year, with fans across the country excited about what would have been the rapper’s first-ever live performance in India.

Formerly known worldwide as Kanye West, Ye has long been regarded as one of hip-hop’s most influential, and polarising, figures. Over the years, he has delivered critically acclaimed albums such as The College Dropout, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Some of his most iconic songs include Stronger, Heartless, Runaway and Through the Wire. His impact on contemporary hip-hop remains significant, with artists like Travis Scott, Drake and Juice WRLD often naming him among their biggest inspirations.

The cancellation also comes just weeks after Ye dropped his latest studio album, Bully, on March 28. The project includes collaborations with Travis Scott, CeeLo Green and Andre Troutman.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the cancelled show, fans remain hopeful that organisers will soon announce a fresh date for Ye’s much-awaited India debut concert.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ye's concert in New Delhi cancelled?

The concert was postponed due to security advisories and directives issued by government and law enforcement authorities amid a high-alert situation in the capital.

Will ticket holders receive a refund for the cancelled concert?

Yes, full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, District.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanye West Ye Ye India Concert West Debut Kanye West Debut In India
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