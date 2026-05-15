The concert was postponed due to security advisories and directives issued by government and law enforcement authorities amid a high-alert situation in the capital.
Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details
Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23.
- Kanye West's India concert cancelled due to security concerns.
- Organizers cite government advisories amid capital's high-alert.
The much awaited concert of Kanye West in India, who is now known as Ye, has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23.
What Organisation Said
In a post on Instagram, the event organisers behind the show White Fox said, "We are deeply disheartened to announce that ye live in India, scheduled for 23rd may 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially postponed following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital."
The organiser further said that after months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. The organiser fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the authorities during the sensitive time.
View this post on Instagram
"We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter WHO stood with us and contributed to this moment. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders WHO purchased through the official ticketing partner, district. @districtupdates We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue, and will share further updates through official channels. Team ye live in India," it added.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Ye's concert in New Delhi cancelled?
Will ticket holders receive a refund for the cancelled concert?
Yes, full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, District.