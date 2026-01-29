Hera Pheri 3 remains one of the most awaited films among audiences, with fans eagerly waiting for updates ever since the project was announced. The return of the iconic trio - Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar - has only added to the excitement. Now, actor Paresh Rawal has finally addressed the ongoing delay and put an end to the rumours surrounding the film. He said that makers will start shooting the film in February or March.

‘It’s Like Kachva Chaap Agarbatti,’ Paresh Rawal

In a recent interview on The Lavari Show, Paresh Rawal spoke openly about the much-anticipated third instalment of the popular franchise. He assured fans that Hera Pheri 3 will definitely be made, while also clarifying that the delay has nothing to do with him.

“All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crore, that is all okay… It’s like kachva chaap agarbatti [too much smoke without any reason],” he said in an interview with The Comedy Factory.

Paresh Rawal revealed that the delay is reportedly due to technical issues between Akshay Kumar and the film’s producers, not because of any legal trouble. He added that once the matter between Akshay and the producers is resolved, he will be ready to sign the film.

“This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor (Akshay). Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I’ll just have to sign (the papers).”

‘Hera Pheri 3 Without Baburao Would Be A Disaster’

Speaking about his iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Paresh Rawal made it clear that the franchise cannot work without him. He said that attempting to make Hera Pheri 3 without Baburao would be a “disaster”. Quoting a Pinkvilla report, Rawal stated that even without false modesty, he firmly believes the film cannot move forward successfully if the character of Baburao is removed.

“But even at the cost of modesty, I am saying that if they’re going with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Babu Rao, then it will be a disaster,” he said, before adding, “So, it’s simple, if this gets resolved between the two, I will sign the papers. Nothing to do with me, but it will happen 100%.”

The actor’s statements have reassured fans that while the delay continues, Hera Pheri 3 is still very much on the cards.

The first film in the Hera Pheri franchise was released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. The characters later returned in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.





