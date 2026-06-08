No, his three-year-old son does not know who Harry Potter is. Daniel cherishes being simply
‘He Didn’t Recognise Me’: Daniel Radcliffe Says His Son Has No Idea He Played Harry Potter
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his three-year-old son doesn’t know he’s Harry Potter, cherishing the chance to just be “dad.” He calls fatherhood “terrifying” yet “incredibly beautiful.”
- Daniel Radcliffe's three-year-old son unaware of Harry Potter fame.
- Radcliffe embraces fatherhood, finding it overwhelming yet deeply rewarding.
- He prefers son pursuing non-famous roles, if he acts.
- Radcliffe, Darke consciously shield son from public spotlight.
In a world where Daniel Radcliffe is forever remembered as the boy wizard Harry Potter, there's one person who doesn't know that at all: his own three-year-old son. Speaking in a fresh interview, the actor happily revealed that his child has no idea who Harry Potter is. Radcliffe cherishes this special phase where he's simply "dad" in his son's eyes, not a global movie star. He wants to give his child the most normal upbringing possible, despite his own huge fame.
‘My Son Doesn’t Know Who Harry Potter Is’
Speaking to The New York Times, Daniel said, "Does my son know who Harry Potter is? No, not yet. Somebody gave me a DVD to sign recently, and so it was sitting on our kitchen table for a couple of days. And at one point, he was next to it, and I was just like, 'Who's that?' I'd see if he'd recognize me on the cover, and he didn't, which was great. For as long as I can just be his dad and he won't know me as anything else, I will maintain that for as long as I can."
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Daniel opened up candidly about fatherhood, calling it both overwhelming and deeply rewarding. He admitted parenthood can be "crazy" but also "an incredibly beautiful thing."Watching his partner, Erin Darke, become a mother was "the most incredible, beautiful thing," he added. Daniel even called his son "the best thing that's ever happened" to him. But he also confessed fatherhood feels "terrifying and intimidating" because of the huge responsibility of caring for another human being.
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Would Daniel Radcliffe Want His Son To Act
Though his son is only three, Daniel was asked if he'd support him if he wanted to act someday. He told E! News, "Not unless he really wants to. I don't want to stop him from doing that. But if you can do something other than acting, if you want to do something behind the scenes, it's a lot more of a healthy life in a lot more ways. If he can act but not be famous, great, then I can encourage it."
Radcliffe and Erin Darke met on the set of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and have been together ever since. They welcomed their son in April 2023. Despite being public figures, the couple consciously keep their child away from the spotlight, rarely speaking about him publicly and never revealing his name.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Does Daniel Radcliffe's son know he played Harry Potter?
How does Daniel Radcliffe describe fatherhood?
Daniel finds fatherhood both overwhelming and deeply rewarding. He describes it as
Would Daniel Radcliffe want his son to become an actor?
He would only support it if his son genuinely desired it. Daniel prefers his son pursue a
Why does Daniel Radcliffe keep his son out of the public eye?
Daniel and his partner, Erin Darke, consciously keep their son away from the spotlight. They rarely speak about him publicly and have never revealed his name.