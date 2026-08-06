Ravi Kishan Shares Fitness Mantra At 57, Says Tai Chi Keeps Him Strong And Active

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor has Mirzapur: The Film and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has opened up about the disciplined lifestyle that helps him stay fit and energetic at the age of 57. Known for his dedication to fitness, the actor recently revealed that he has lost 18 kilograms by making significant changes to his diet and daily routine.

Actor Shares Daily Fitness Routine

Speaking to Red Ink, Ravi said that staying healthy is not just about working out but also about maintaining mental peace and following a balanced diet. He encouraged people to make time for themselves every day and develop healthy habits that can benefit them in the long run.

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"Exercise every day, stay positive and keep running. Most importantly, love your body. If you dedicate some time to your health every day and build good habits, you can remain fit and active for a long time," he said.

Tai Chi, Vegetarian Diet And Upcoming Projects

Ravi Kishan also revealed that Tai Chi has become an important part of his fitness routine. According to the actor, he performs 200 push-ups before stepping out and has been practising Tai Chi regularly to improve both physical strength and mental wellbeing.

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He also spoke about his eating habits, sharing that he follows a strict vegetarian diet and drinks coconut milk every day, which he believes offers several health benefits.

On the professional front, Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Film, which is slated for a theatrical release on 4 September. He also has Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the pipeline and is expected to begin shooting for the third season of the popular series Maamla Legal Hai soon.