Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut proposed

Influencer Shilpa Godbole sarcastically mocked this uniform

Ranaut's remarks sparked debate on cultural identity versus practical work attire.

Her film

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks about “Indianising” nurses’ uniforms have sparked fresh debate online, with social media users reacting sharply to the idea. During the promotion of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana said that nurses’ uniforms look “very British” and should be redesigned in an Indian style according to nurses’ own preferences. While her statement drew mixed reactions, influencer Shilpa Godbole’s sarcastic take on the issue quickly gained traction online.

Shilpa Godbole Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Remarks

Responding to Kangana Ranaut’s statement, influencer Shilpa Godbole shared a satirical post on X (formerly Twitter), mocking the idea of regionalising uniforms. “Why stop at Indianising uniform for nurses, let’s go all in & have a regional dress code for nurses. All nurses working in Maharashtra to wear Paithani Nauvari sarees & wearing a nath, completing the look with Kolhapuri chappals,” she wrote.

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Her tweet appeared to take a dig at the practicality of introducing traditional attire into professional healthcare settings. The post soon triggered discussions online, with users debating whether cultural identity should influence professional uniforms, especially in sectors like healthcare, where comfort, hygiene, and functionality are crucial.

What did Kangana Ranaut Say?

Speaking during the promotions of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana Ranaut said, “Nurses’ uniforms look very British; they should be Indianised according to the nurses’ own preferences.” The BJP MP’s comments reignited conversations around cultural representation in institutional dress codes. While some social media users supported the idea of incorporating Indian elements into uniforms, others questioned whether practicality should take precedence in professions requiring mobility and standardisation.

Why stop at Indianising uniform for nurses, let’s go all in & have regional dress code for nurses.

All nurses working in Maharashtra to wear Paithani Nauvari sarees & wearing a nath, completing the look with Kolhapuri chappals. https://t.co/zF6s7dYdDq — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) June 8, 2026

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Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026, and has been actively promoted by the actor across media interactions and public appearances.