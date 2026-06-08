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HomeEntertainment‘Nurses Should Wear Nauvari Sarees’: Influencer Shilpa Godbole Mocks Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Indianised Uniform’ Remark

‘Nurses Should Wear Nauvari Sarees’: Influencer Shilpa Godbole Mocks Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Indianised Uniform’ Remark

Kangana Ranaut’s suggestion to “Indianise” nurses’ uniforms during Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promotions sparked online debate, with influencer Shilpa Godbole sarcastically proposing regional dress codes.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut proposed
  • Influencer Shilpa Godbole sarcastically mocked this uniform
  • Ranaut's remarks sparked debate on cultural identity versus practical work attire.
  • Her film

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks about “Indianising” nurses’ uniforms have sparked fresh debate online, with social media users reacting sharply to the idea. During the promotion of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana said that nurses’ uniforms look “very British” and should be redesigned in an Indian style according to nurses’ own preferences. While her statement drew mixed reactions, influencer Shilpa Godbole’s sarcastic take on the issue quickly gained traction online.

Shilpa Godbole Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Remarks

Responding to Kangana Ranaut’s statement, influencer Shilpa Godbole shared a satirical post on X (formerly Twitter), mocking the idea of regionalising uniforms. “Why stop at Indianising uniform for nurses, let’s go all in & have a regional dress code for nurses. All nurses working in Maharashtra to wear Paithani Nauvari sarees & wearing a nath, completing the look with Kolhapuri chappals,” she wrote.

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Her tweet appeared to take a dig at the practicality of introducing traditional attire into professional healthcare settings. The post soon triggered discussions online, with users debating whether cultural identity should influence professional uniforms, especially in sectors like healthcare, where comfort, hygiene, and functionality are crucial.

What did Kangana Ranaut Say?

Speaking during the promotions of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana Ranaut said, “Nurses’ uniforms look very British; they should be Indianised according to the nurses’ own preferences.” The BJP MP’s comments reignited conversations around cultural representation in institutional dress codes. While some social media users supported the idea of incorporating Indian elements into uniforms, others questioned whether practicality should take precedence in professions requiring mobility and standardisation.

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Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026, and has been actively promoted by the actor across media interactions and public appearances.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kangana Ranaut say about nurses' uniforms?

Kangana Ranaut stated that nurses' uniforms look

How did influencer Shilpa Godbole react to Kangana Ranaut's uniform remarks?

Shilpa Godbole responded with a satirical post suggesting regional dress codes for nurses, such as Paithani Nauvari sarees in Maharashtra. Her tweet mocked the practicality of traditional attire in professional healthcare settings.

When is Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, set to release?

Kangana Ranaut's film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026. She has been actively promoting the movie across various platforms.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Kangana Ranaut Remarks Shilpa Godbole Tweet Maharashtra Nurses Dress Code
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