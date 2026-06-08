Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madurai YouTuber Maridhas arrested for criticising ruling TVK government.

Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing registered a suo motu case.

Arrest likely linked to video discussing John Britto ED case.

Maridhas previously arrested for criticising previous DMK administration.

Maridhas Malaichamy, a Madurai-based YouTuber known for his right-wing political commentary, has been arrested by the Chennai City Police following a series of videos critical of the ruling TVK government, Chief Minister Vijay and several ministers.

Officers travelled to his residence in Madurai this morning, questioned him, and subsequently took him into custody. He is currently being brought to Chennai for further interrogation. This reportedly follows a suo motu case registered by the Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing against the YouTuber. Authorities are yet to disclose further details of the charges.

Long History Of Political Criticism

Maridhas has built his YouTube presence around sharp, often combative commentary on Tamil Nadu politics through his YouTube channel Maridhas Answers. He had previously drawn the ire of the earlier DMK administration as well, resulting in an arrest at the time, though he was subsequently released on bail. Following TVK’s rise to power under Chief Minister Vijay, he resumed his criticism of the government through his channel, also directing remarks at the Chief Minister.

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#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police over allegations that he had uploaded a series of videos criticising the TVK government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several members of the state cabinet pic.twitter.com/wc5dqlCb5r — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

Video That May Have Led To His Arrest

While no official reason has been stated for his arrest, it is believed to be connected to a recent video in which Maridhas made claims about an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid.

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The description of the video reads, “In this video, we examine the background of the John Britto ED case, the political rise of Aadhav Arjuna, and the influence of the family of lottery businessman Santiago Martin, popularly known as ‘Lottery Martin’.”

He had also drawn attention to the minister’s oversight of small ports in Tamil Nadu, reportedly suggesting a connection to the controversy. The investigation is currently ongoing.