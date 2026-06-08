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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYouTuber Maridhas Arrested By Chennai City Police Over Videos Allegedly Targeting TVK, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

YouTuber Maridhas Arrested By Chennai City Police Over Videos Allegedly Targeting TVK, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

A Madurai-based YouTuber, Maridhas, has been arrested by Chennai City Police for allegedly making videos targeting the TVK government and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madurai YouTuber Maridhas arrested for criticising ruling TVK government.
  • Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing registered a suo motu case.
  • Arrest likely linked to video discussing John Britto ED case.
  • Maridhas previously arrested for criticising previous DMK administration.

Maridhas Malaichamy, a Madurai-based YouTuber known for his right-wing political commentary, has been arrested by the Chennai City Police following a series of videos critical of the ruling TVK government, Chief Minister Vijay and several ministers. 

Officers travelled to his residence in Madurai this morning, questioned him, and subsequently took him into custody. He is currently being brought to Chennai for further interrogation. This reportedly follows a suo motu case registered by the Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing against the YouTuber. Authorities are yet to disclose further details of the charges.

Long History Of Political Criticism

Maridhas has built his YouTube presence around sharp, often combative commentary on Tamil Nadu politics through his YouTube channel Maridhas Answers. He had previously drawn the ire of the earlier DMK administration as well, resulting in an arrest at the time, though he was subsequently released on bail. Following TVK’s rise to power under Chief Minister Vijay, he resumed his criticism of the government through his channel, also directing remarks at the Chief Minister.

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Video That May Have Led To His Arrest

While no official reason has been stated for his arrest, it is believed to be connected to a recent video in which Maridhas made claims about an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid. 

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The description of the video reads, “In this video, we examine the background of the John Britto ED case, the political rise of Aadhav Arjuna, and the influence of the family of lottery businessman Santiago Martin, popularly known as ‘Lottery Martin’.”

He had also drawn attention to the minister’s oversight of small ports in Tamil Nadu, reportedly suggesting a connection to the controversy. The investigation is currently ongoing.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Maridhas and why was he arrested?

Maridhas is a Madurai-based YouTuber known for his right-wing political commentary. He was arrested by Chennai City Police for videos critical of the TVK government, Chief Minister Vijay, and ministers.

Who arrested Maridhas and what is his current status?

Maridhas was arrested by a special team of the Chennai City Police. He was taken from his Madurai residence and is currently being brought to Chennai for further interrogation.

What specific content may have led to Maridhas's arrest?

His arrest is believed to be connected to a video discussing an ED raid, the John Britto ED case, Aadhav Arjuna, and Santiago Martin. It also highlighted a minister's oversight of small ports.

Has Maridhas faced similar legal issues in the past?

Yes, he had previously drawn the ire of the earlier DMK administration, resulting in an arrest at the time. He was subsequently released on bail.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Vijay Breaking News ABP Live Tamil NAdu YouTuber
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