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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Tears Won't Stop, I'm Short Of Breath': Parth Samthaan's Emotional Post Leaves Fans Worried

'Tears Won't Stop, I'm Short Of Breath': Parth Samthaan's Emotional Post Leaves Fans Worried

Parth Samthaan revealed he's been struggling mentally and emotionally for the past few days, experiencing constant crying, heavy breathing and negative thoughts, leaving fans deeply concerned.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
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  • Fans responded with overwhelming support and encouragement online.

Television actor Parth Samthaan has shared a deeply personal update about his mental and emotional wellbeing, leaving his fans worried about his health. The actor took to Instagram to reveal that he has been going through an emotionally difficult phase over the past few days and is still trying to understand what triggered it.

Actor's Heartfelt Post Leaves Fans Concerned

In his post, Parth wrote, "The last three to four days have been very bad for my health (mentally and emotionally) – constant crying, heavy breathing, negative thoughts, feeling like everything is falling apart... and the worst part is... I'm still trying to figure out why this is happening."

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The actor did not disclose the reason behind his emotional struggle, but his candid message quickly drew attention on social media. Fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement, asking him to take care of himself and lean on his loved ones for support during this difficult time.

Television Heartthrob To Fan Favourite

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in the popular youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, a role that made him one of television's most loved young actors. He later won widespread appreciation for playing Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

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Apart from television, Parth has also appeared in web series such as Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon and Kahane Ko Humsafar Hain 2, further expanding his presence across digital platforms.

On the professional front, Parth is currently seen in Seher Hone Ko Hai, which premiered in December 2025. The show also stars Rishita Kothari and follows the journey of a young woman determined to become a doctor despite resistance from her conservative family. Parth essays the role of Mahid, a man carrying the burden of a troubled past.

His latest social media post has prompted an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom are hoping to see the actor recover soon and return to better health.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
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