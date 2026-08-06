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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkanksha Chamola Breaks Silence On Viral 'My Dog Would've Been Better Than Gaurav Khanna' Remark

Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence On Viral 'My Dog Would've Been Better Than Gaurav Khanna' Remark

Akanksha Chamola defended her viral 'dog' remark after 'Lock Upp 2', saying her words were taken out of context and that people ignored the part where she also mentioned her parents.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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  • Chamola stated her words were taken out of context.

Actor Akanksha Chamola has addressed the controversy surrounding her viral "dog" remark made after Gaurav Khanna's appearance on Lock Upp 2. The actress, who recently confirmed that she and Gaurav are in the process of getting divorced, said her statement was taken out of context and misunderstood by viewers.

Actress Responds To Backlash Over 'Lock Upp 2' Comment

During the family interaction segment on the reality show, Gaurav Khanna visited Akanksha to offer his support.

 
 
 
 
 
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He also advised her not to discuss their personal life publicly. While the meeting turned emotional, Akanksha later said she would have preferred if her parents or another family member had come to see her. She added, "It would have been better if my dog had come," a comment that quickly went viral and triggered criticism on social media.

'People Only Heard What They Wanted To Hear'

Speaking after her exit from Lock Upp 2, Akanksha clarified that only a small part of her statement was highlighted, while the rest was ignored.

 
 
 
 
 
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"I also spoke about my parents. Nobody had a problem with that, but everyone focused only on the line about my dog. Why was only that part highlighted? My words were completely misinterpreted," she said.

The actress added that people often choose to hear only what suits their narrative, insisting that her comment was never intended to insult Gaurav Khanna. She maintained that her statement had been presented in a way that created unnecessary controversy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the status of Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship?

Akanksha Chamola recently confirmed that she and Gaurav Khanna are in the process of getting divorced.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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