Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chamola stated her words were taken out of context.

Actor Akanksha Chamola has addressed the controversy surrounding her viral "dog" remark made after Gaurav Khanna's appearance on Lock Upp 2. The actress, who recently confirmed that she and Gaurav are in the process of getting divorced, said her statement was taken out of context and misunderstood by viewers.

Actress Responds To Backlash Over 'Lock Upp 2' Comment

During the family interaction segment on the reality show, Gaurav Khanna visited Akanksha to offer his support.

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He also advised her not to discuss their personal life publicly. While the meeting turned emotional, Akanksha later said she would have preferred if her parents or another family member had come to see her. She added, "It would have been better if my dog had come," a comment that quickly went viral and triggered criticism on social media.

'People Only Heard What They Wanted To Hear'

Speaking after her exit from Lock Upp 2, Akanksha clarified that only a small part of her statement was highlighted, while the rest was ignored.

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"I also spoke about my parents. Nobody had a problem with that, but everyone focused only on the line about my dog. Why was only that part highlighted? My words were completely misinterpreted," she said.

The actress added that people often choose to hear only what suits their narrative, insisting that her comment was never intended to insult Gaurav Khanna. She maintained that her statement had been presented in a way that created unnecessary controversy.