Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentIs Golmaal 5 Based On Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty Clears The Air

Is Golmaal 5 Based On Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty Clears The Air

Rohit Shetty dismisses reports claiming Golmaal 5 is inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch, calling them misleading and completely untrue in an official statement.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even before cameras start rolling, Golmaal 5 has found itself at the centre of online chatter. With anticipation high for the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s hit comedy franchise, recent reports linking the film to a classic Bollywood title sparked widespread discussion. The filmmaker has now stepped in to put speculation to rest, clearly and firmly.

ALSO READ: After Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Lends Voice To Aamir Khan’s Romantic Film ‘Ek Din’

Rohit Shetty Denies Do Aur Do Paanch Inspiration Claims

As reports began circulating that Golmaal 5 would draw inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s iconic comedy Do Aur Do Paanch, the director’s production banner issued an official clarification dismissing the claims.

The statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

The clarification made it clear that the franchise’s upcoming instalment is not adapted from or influenced by the 1980 film, contrary to what had been suggested online.

Production House Warns Against Unverified Reporting

In the second part of the statement, the production team addressed the issue of misinformation more broadly, urging media platforms to verify details before publication.

It added, "Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives - Universal Communications, prior to publication or Strict Legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest."

What Lies Ahead For The Golmaal Franchise

(Image Source: Pinterest/tdangerman)
(Image Source: Pinterest/tdangerman)

The Golmaal series, spanning Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, has long enjoyed a loyal fan base. With the fifth instalment expected to go on floors in March 2026, audience curiosity remains high about what Rohit Shetty has planned next, even as the filmmaker firmly distances the project from speculation around classic film adaptations.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Golmaal 5 inspired by the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'?

No, Golmaal 5 is not inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. This has been officially clarified by Rohit Shetty's production banner.

What did Rohit Shetty's production banner clarify about Golmaal 5?

They issued a strict clarification stating that reports claiming Golmaal 5 is inspired by 'Do Aur Do Paanch' are factually incorrect and untrue.

What is the production house's stance on unverified reporting regarding Golmaal 5?

They strongly request media to verify all news and updates with them or their official PR representatives before publication, warning of legal action for misinformation.

When is Golmaal 5 expected to go on floors?

The fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise is expected to go on floors in March 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Golmaal 5 ENtertainment News Do Aur Do Paanch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘SIR Storm In Bengal’: SC Steps In With 8,505-Officer Plan, Mamata-ECI Row Raises Fresh Questions
‘SIR Storm In Bengal’: SC Steps In With 8,505-Officer Plan, Mamata-ECI Row Raises Fresh Questions
India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
World
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
India
‘PM Modi Skipped House Out Of Fear’: Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Absence
‘PM Modi Skipped House Out Of Fear’: Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Absence
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
OPINION | Budget 2026 Talks POSHAN, But India’s Nutrition Crisis Still Goes Hungry
Opinion
Embed widget