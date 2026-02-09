Is Golmaal 5 Based On Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty Clears The Air

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Even before cameras start rolling, Golmaal 5 has found itself at the centre of online chatter. With anticipation high for the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s hit comedy franchise, recent reports linking the film to a classic Bollywood title sparked widespread discussion. The filmmaker has now stepped in to put speculation to rest, clearly and firmly.

ALSO READ: After Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Lends Voice To Aamir Khan’s Romantic Film ‘Ek Din’

Rohit Shetty Denies Do Aur Do Paanch Inspiration Claims

IMPORTANT... 'GOLMAAL 5' – ROHIT SHETTY CLARIFIES pic.twitter.com/MzU7oo2Vz6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2026

As reports began circulating that Golmaal 5 would draw inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s iconic comedy Do Aur Do Paanch, the director’s production banner issued an official clarification dismissing the claims.

The statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

The clarification made it clear that the franchise’s upcoming instalment is not adapted from or influenced by the 1980 film, contrary to what had been suggested online.

Production House Warns Against Unverified Reporting

In the second part of the statement, the production team addressed the issue of misinformation more broadly, urging media platforms to verify details before publication.

It added, "Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives - Universal Communications, prior to publication or Strict Legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest."

What Lies Ahead For The Golmaal Franchise

(Image Source: Pinterest/tdangerman)

The Golmaal series, spanning Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, has long enjoyed a loyal fan base. With the fifth instalment expected to go on floors in March 2026, audience curiosity remains high about what Rohit Shetty has planned next, even as the filmmaker firmly distances the project from speculation around classic film adaptations.