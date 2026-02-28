‘Please Get Us Out’: Indian Student’s Desperate Plea From Tehran Amid Air Strikes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An Indian student in Tehran has urged the Government of India to arrange an immediate evacuation as tensions escalate and air strikes intensify in the Iranian capital.

In a video message, the student described the situation as uncertain and worsening, while appealing for faster action to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

“I am an Indian student and currently I’m in Tehran. The situation here feels really bad and uncertain. We really don’t know what’s going to happen next,” she said.

‘Speed Matters A Lot’: Student Urges Faster Action

The student expressed gratitude for ongoing efforts by Indian authorities but stressed the urgency of evacuation amid the deteriorating security situation.

“We are very grateful that the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs are in discussions regarding our safety, but in times like these, speed matters a lot,” she said.

She added that the intensity of the situation had made it difficult even to speak normally.

“I am not even able to speak properly because air strikes are happening and the situation is getting worse for us.”

‘Please Do Not Wait’: Emotional Plea For Rescue

Making an emotional appeal, the student urged authorities not to delay evacuation efforts and to prioritise the safety of Indian nationals in Tehran.

“We request a quicker and clear evacuation as soon as possible. Please do not wait for the situation to get worse. Just help us. Please get us out of here as soon as possible.”