Israel Strike On Iran: 'Please Get Us Out': Indian Student's Desperate Plea From Tehran Amid Air Strikes

Israel Strike On Iran: ‘Please Get Us Out’: Indian Student’s Desperate Plea From Tehran Amid Air Strikes

Making an emotional appeal, the student urged authorities not to delay evacuation efforts and to prioritise the safety of Indian nationals in Tehran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An Indian student in Tehran has urged the Government of India to arrange an immediate evacuation as tensions escalate and air strikes intensify in the Iranian capital.

In a video message, the student described the situation as uncertain and worsening, while appealing for faster action to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

“I am an Indian student and currently I’m in Tehran. The situation here feels really bad and uncertain. We really don’t know what’s going to happen next,” she said.

‘Speed Matters A Lot’: Student Urges Faster Action

The student expressed gratitude for ongoing efforts by Indian authorities but stressed the urgency of evacuation amid the deteriorating security situation.

“We are very grateful that the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs are in discussions regarding our safety, but in times like these, speed matters a lot,” she said.

She added that the intensity of the situation had made it difficult even to speak normally.

“I am not even able to speak properly because air strikes are happening and the situation is getting worse for us.”

‘Please Do Not Wait’: Emotional Plea For Rescue

Making an emotional appeal, the student urged authorities not to delay evacuation efforts and to prioritise the safety of Indian nationals in Tehran.

“We request a quicker and clear evacuation as soon as possible. Please do not wait for the situation to get worse. Just help us. Please get us out of here as soon as possible.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation for Indian students in Tehran?

An Indian student in Tehran reports escalating tensions and intensifying air strikes, describing the situation as uncertain and worsening.

What is the main request from Indian students in Tehran?

Indian students in Tehran are urging the Indian government to arrange an immediate evacuation due to the deteriorating security situation.

Why is speed important in the evacuation efforts?

The student emphasized that in times of escalating conflict, speed is crucial for ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in Tehran.

What action is the student requesting from the Indian government?

The student is requesting a quicker and clear evacuation as soon as possible, and asks the government not to wait for the situation to worsen.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
