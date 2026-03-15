Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDoja Cat Reveals ‘Agonising’ Battle With Borderline Personality Disorder In Candid Video

Doja Cat Reveals ‘Agonising’ Battle With Borderline Personality Disorder In Candid Video

Doja Cat candidly discusses her struggle with borderline personality disorder, calling it “agonising” and reflecting on years of therapy and healing in a heartfelt video.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Washington DC [US], March 14: Rapper and singer Doja Cat has opened up about her ongoing struggle with borderline personality disorder (BPD), describing the condition as "agonizing" in a candid social media video, according to E! News.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, shared that she has likely been dealing with the mental health condition for years while reflecting on her personal journey and therapy.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do to appear like everything is OK," Doja Cat said in a TikTok video. "And it caught up with me."

She explained that she has been struggling with BPD "probably forever," calling it a difficult and painful experience.

"It's an agonizing condition," she said, adding that she has been in therapy for years. "I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far and I still make mistakes, but it is an eight-year process of curing, treatment and healing," according to E! News.

The singer discussed her mental health while defending fellow artist Chappell Roan, who has previously faced criticism for her tense interactions with paparazzi.

Doja Cat clarified that she was not diagnosing Roan with BPD but said she understands why the singer sometimes appears uncomfortable during public appearances.

"I love that she can be uncomfortable comfortably in front of people and protect herself," Doja Cat said. "I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years--for most of my life--and to see her sit there, I love it," according to E! News.

She also expressed support for Roan standing up for herself when dealing with intrusive behavior.

"Let her have an attitude, because I would love to have one as well," she added.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat also revealed that she had an "epiphany" about a possible health condition while discussing her 2023 liposuction procedure. The singer said she believes she may have lipedema, a disorder that causes abnormal fat buildup, usually in the lower body.

"Lipedema runs in my family," she said in another TikTok video. "I always thought that it was cellulite," according to E! News.

She recalled being mocked for her thicker legs in the past and said she only recently realized the symptoms might be linked to the hereditary condition.

"I had no clue, and nobody brought up lipedema to me," she said, according to E! News. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is borderline personality disorder (BPD)?

Doja Cat described BPD as an agonizing condition that she has likely been dealing with for years. She has been in therapy for an eight-year process of curing, treatment, and healing.

Why did Doja Cat discuss her mental health?

Doja Cat shared her struggle with BPD while defending fellow artist Chappell Roan, explaining why Roan might appear uncomfortable in public.

What is lipedema?

Lipedema is a disorder causing abnormal fat buildup, typically in the lower body, which Doja Cat believes she may have. It runs in her family and she previously mistook its symptoms for cellulite.

Published at : 15 Mar 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Doja Cat ENtertainment News Doja Cat Mental Health Borderline Personality Disorder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Doja Cat Reveals ‘Agonising’ Battle With Borderline Personality Disorder In Candid Video
Doja Cat Reveals ‘Agonising’ Battle With Borderline Personality Disorder In Candid Video
Entertainment
‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set
‘Don’t Do the Film If You Can’t Be On Time’: Priyadarshan Recalls Warning Govinda On Bhaagam Bhaag Set
Entertainment
Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid
Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid
Entertainment
Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 
Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 
Advertisement

Videos

India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions
War Alert: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens as Iran Blocks Key Oil Route, Global Energy Markets Shake
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon Kills Four as Regional Tensions Intensify
East Asia Tensions: North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan as East Asia Tensions Rise
LPG Shortage: Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Across Indian States Amid Ongoing Gas Shortage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget