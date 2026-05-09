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HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi, Brought Under Control

Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi, Brought Under Control

A transformer caught fire at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat building on Delhi’s Copernicus Marg on Friday afternoon. Fire tenders controlled the blaze quickly. No casualties were reported.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 May 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

A transformer caught fire at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat building on Copernicus Marg in Delhi on Friday afternoon, triggering a brief emergency response at the premises. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

Officials said the blaze was brought under control quickly, preventing it from spreading further inside the building complex. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the transformer fire is yet to be ascertained.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Fire In Delhi Transformer Prasar Bharati Breaking News ABP Live Prasarbharati Builiding Fire At Prasar Bharati
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