Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi

A transformer caught fire at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat building on Copernicus Marg in Delhi on Friday afternoon, triggering a brief emergency response at the premises. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: A transformer burst into flames at Prasar Bharati Secretariat building, Copernicus Marg this afternoon. The fire was soon brought under control by the fire tenders.



(Videos Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/exZrkyy6hl May 9, 2026

Officials said the blaze was brought under control quickly, preventing it from spreading further inside the building complex. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the transformer fire is yet to be ascertained.