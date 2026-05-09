Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK will function as constructive opposition; no majority formed.

Stalin thanks allies, people, and wishes new government well.

Urges new government to continue welfare schemes for all.

Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would function as a “constructive opposition” after the Assembly election results delivered a fractured mandate with no single party securing a majority to form the government.

In a detailed statement posted on social media, Stalin thanked party workers, alliance partners and the people of Tamil Nadu, while also extending his wishes to the new government expected to take office.

‘No Party Secured Majority Needed To Form Government’

Referring to the election outcome, Stalin said, “The assembly election results had turned out in a manner where no party secured the majority needed to form a government.”

He added that although the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance did not win enough seats to form the government, it had still received “a significant number of votes”.

‘DMK Will Function As Constructive Opposition’

Stalin recalled that he had already made it clear in an earlier media interaction that the DMK would not obstruct the formation of a new government.

“I had stated that we would not obstruct the formation of a new government and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party,” he said.

He also noted that the party’s newly elected MLAs had authorised him to take decisions regarding the political situation after the polls.

Stalin Welcomes Allies Supporting TVK

Stalin said that in a situation where no alliance had secured a majority, several alternative ideas had emerged.

“As far as I am concerned, whatever decision our allied parties take, I believed that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election,” he said.

He welcomed the announcement by alliance partners supporting Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Victory Federation (TVK) to facilitate government formation.

“I welcome the announcement by our alliance comrades that ‘to avoid the current crisis, even if we express support for the Tamil Nadu Victory Federation to form the government, we continue in the DMK-led secular progressive alliance on the basis of policy,’” Stalin said.

Congress ‘Severed Ties’, Stalin Says

Stalin also referred to the Congress party’s decision after the election results.

“The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks. On the same day, the Congress party severed ties with the DMK and proceeded,” he said.

At the same time, he thanked leaders from the Communist parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for continuing to stand with the DMK.

Stalin Thanks Alliance Leaders

The DMK chief expressed gratitude to alliance leaders who, according to him, remained firmly with the party during the political crisis.

“At this crucial time of testing, I express my deepest gratitude from the heart to all the alliance movement leaders who stood firmly with us,” Stalin said, naming Professor Kather Mohideen, Vaiko, Premalatha Vijayakanth, Jawahirlulla, Eswaran and Tamimun Ansari.

‘New Government Should Continue Welfare Schemes’

Highlighting the DMK government’s performance over the last five years, Stalin said the administration had developed Tamil Nadu across sectors and introduced several welfare schemes.

“It is my personal wish that the new government, which will be formed, continues those schemes, which were conceived with far-sighted thinking and rich planning,” he said.

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He urged the incoming dispensation to continue schemes related to women, youth, students, children, marginalised communities and government employees.

Stalin Extends Wishes To Incoming Government

Concluding his message, Stalin extended his best wishes to the new government that is expected to take charge in Tamil Nadu.

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“Once again, I extend my best wishes to the new government that will be formed,” he said.