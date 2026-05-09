Vijay To Take Oath On May 10 As Tamil Nadu CM At 10 AM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10.

CM-designate Vijay must seek assembly vote of confidence by May 13.

TVK Chief Vijay is all set to take the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 at 10 am, according to the statement released by Lok Bhavan. In the statement, the Lok Bhavan also said that CM-designate Vijay have to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before 13 May.

Earlier on Saturday, Vijay met Governor and submitted the letters received from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League, who extended their support to form the Government under his leadership.





"The Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Hon'ble Governor has directed the Chief Minister- designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before 13th May 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 A.M.

Also Read: VCK Extends Support To TVK, Path Clears For Government Formation In Tamil Nadu

Left Extends Support To TVK

The Congress became the first major party to formally back TVK, breaking away from the defeated DMK-led alliance on May 6. In a statement issued by Tamil Nadu AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, the party announced support for Vijay while placing a condition that “communal forces” should remain outside the alliance — an apparent reference to the BJP.

The CPI and CPI(M) soon followed with formal support after holding internal consultations. Both parties said backing TVK was necessary to uphold democratic principles and prevent any indirect route for the BJP to gain influence in Tamil Nadu politics despite winning only one seat in the Assembly.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), whose two MLAs ultimately pushed TVK past the halfway mark, made its reasoning explicit. Party chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the support was extended primarily to avoid President’s Rule and ensure a stable government.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay to take Oath On May 10: Report

In a politically unusual move, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also backed TVK while simultaneously declaring that it would continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance.

With support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, TVK’s strength rose to 120 MLAs, comfortably crossing the 118-seat majority mark.

Governor Holds Ground Before Relenting Despite TVK securing the numbers, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar initially refused to immediately invite Vijay to form the government, insisting on written proof of majority support. Vijay reportedly met the Governor multiple times over three days, each meeting ending without a formal invitation. The delay sparked criticism from opposition leaders and constitutional experts, who argued that the single largest party should be allowed to prove its majority on the Assembly floor. On Saturday evening, after receiving the final letters of support, Vijay met the Governor again. Arlekar, who had been scheduled to travel to Kerala, cancelled his visit and met the TVK delegation at Raj Bhavan around 6.30 pm, signalling a breakthrough in the prolonged political deadlock.