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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Stay Patient…Bigger Picture Unfolding': Vijay’s Bodyguard Drops Cryptic Note Amid TVK Government Formation

'Stay Patient…Bigger Picture Unfolding': Vijay’s Bodyguard Drops Cryptic Note Amid TVK Government Formation

Vijay’s bodyguard shares a cryptic Instagram note amid uncertainty over Tamil Nadu government formation, as TVK continues efforts to secure majority support.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's bodyguard posts cryptic messages amid political uncertainty.
  • VCK formally backs TVK, pushing Vijay towards majority support.
  • Congress offers conditional support, citing concerns over alliances.
  • Assembly majority secured, government formation talks continue.

Tamil Nadu’s post-election political atmosphere remains tense as actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) continue efforts to secure the numbers needed to form the government. While negotiations intensify behind closed doors, a cryptic social media post from Vijay’s bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, has added a fresh layer of intrigue, quickly grabbing attention online.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Reignite As Suchitra Makes Shocking Claims, Says 'Parasites Tend To Enter...'

Bodyguard’s Cryptic Messages Go Viral

(Image Source: Instagram/@aroonsuresh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@aroonsuresh)

Amid the uncertainty, Aroon Suresh, one of Vijay’s bodyguards, posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram Stories that quickly went viral.

He wrote, “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay patient… the bigger picture is unfolding. Happy day.”

In an earlier post, he added, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles.”

He also shared a Tamil message, “Confident a irunga Nallathe nadakkum (Stay confident, good things will happen).”

The posts, though not officially linked to any political development, have sparked widespread discussion among fans and political observers alike.

VCK Backs TVK In Key Political Move

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has formally extended its support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) by submitting a letter of backing, paving the way for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

With this crucial endorsement, the TVK-led alliance now secures the support of 118 MLAs in the Assembly, crossing the majority mark required to form the government.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM

Congress Support Comes With Conditions

The Congress became the first major party to extend formal backing to TVK after breaking away from the DMK-led alliance. However, its support is not unconditional.

The party has made it clear that its backing depends on TVK maintaining distance from what it described as “communal forces”, an indirect reference to the BJP and the NDA alliance. This political condition adds another layer of complexity to Vijay’s path towards forming the government.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current political situation in Tamil Nadu regarding actor Vijay's party?

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is working to secure enough support to form the government. Negotiations are ongoing, and recent social media posts have added intrigue.

What did Vijay's bodyguard post on social media?

Vijay's bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, shared cryptic messages on Instagram, suggesting patience and confidence as a 'bigger picture' unfolds and good things will happen.

Which party has officially supported Vijay's TVK?

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has formally supported TVK by submitting a letter of backing. This brings the TVK-led alliance to 118 MLAs, crossing the majority mark.

Did the Congress party offer support to TVK?

Yes, the Congress party has formally backed TVK but with a condition. Their support is contingent on TVK maintaining distance from 'communal forces'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Elections TVK
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