Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's bodyguard posts cryptic messages amid political uncertainty.

VCK formally backs TVK, pushing Vijay towards majority support.

Congress offers conditional support, citing concerns over alliances.

Assembly majority secured, government formation talks continue.

Tamil Nadu’s post-election political atmosphere remains tense as actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) continue efforts to secure the numbers needed to form the government. While negotiations intensify behind closed doors, a cryptic social media post from Vijay’s bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, has added a fresh layer of intrigue, quickly grabbing attention online.

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Bodyguard’s Cryptic Messages Go Viral

(Image Source: Instagram/@aroonsuresh)

Amid the uncertainty, Aroon Suresh, one of Vijay’s bodyguards, posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram Stories that quickly went viral.

He wrote, “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay patient… the bigger picture is unfolding. Happy day.”

In an earlier post, he added, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles.”

He also shared a Tamil message, “Confident a irunga Nallathe nadakkum (Stay confident, good things will happen).”

The posts, though not officially linked to any political development, have sparked widespread discussion among fans and political observers alike.

VCK Backs TVK In Key Political Move

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has formally extended its support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) by submitting a letter of backing, paving the way for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

With this crucial endorsement, the TVK-led alliance now secures the support of 118 MLAs in the Assembly, crossing the majority mark required to form the government.

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Congress Support Comes With Conditions

The Congress became the first major party to extend formal backing to TVK after breaking away from the DMK-led alliance. However, its support is not unconditional.

The party has made it clear that its backing depends on TVK maintaining distance from what it described as “communal forces”, an indirect reference to the BJP and the NDA alliance. This political condition adds another layer of complexity to Vijay’s path towards forming the government.