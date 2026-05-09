ED Arrests Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora In Money Laundering Case; AAP Cries ‘Political Vendetta’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED arrests Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in money laundering case.

Searches and detentions of associates conducted at multiple locations.

In a major political development in Punjab, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday arrested Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora in connection with a money laundering case. The action reportedly came after prolonged questioning and searches conducted at multiple locations linked to him.

According to sources, several people close to Arora have also been detained for questioning, while ED raids at his premises and associated locations are still underway. Officials examined documents and questioned multiple individuals during the operation, which began earlier in the day.

AAP Calls It 'Act Of Political Vendetta'

The development triggered a sharp political reaction from the ruling AAP. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Centre and the BJP of misusing central agencies such as the ED and CBI for political purposes. He alleged that opposition leaders were being targeted through investigative agencies to create pressure and intimidation, calling it an act of political vendetta.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also attacked the Centre over the action. In a post on X, he alleged that the Modi government had deployed the entire ED machinery in Punjab, and claimed that attempts to suppress Punjab politically would only strengthen resistance against “dictatorship”.

Delhi: On the ED raid the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "It is very unfortunate the way agencies are being misused under the PM Modi government... The people of Punjab are being wronged and treated unfairly. There… pic.twitter.com/n9s7teAlyf — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2026

Following Arora’s arrest, political tensions in Punjab have escalated, with AAP describing the ED action as politically motivated. The BJP has not yet issued a detailed response on the matter. Attention is now focused on the ED’s next course of action and Arora’s court appearance.