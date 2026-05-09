‘Negotiating With US Is Surrender’: Iran's Hardliner 'Endurance Front' Escalates Campaign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardline Iranian faction opposes US negotiations entering crucial phase.

Endurance Front, a hardline group, campaigns against any deal.

Faction believes resistance, not talks, secures stronger terms.

A hardline political faction inside Iran has intensified its opposition to ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, as discussions between the two countries enter a crucial phase.

The resistance comes after the United States earlier this week delivered a one-page memorandum to Iranian officials for review. While Washington awaits Tehran’s formal response, the ultra-conservative faction known as the “Endurance Front” has reportedly launched a public campaign aimed at blocking any potential agreement.

Who Are The ‘Endurance Front’?

The group, formally known as ‘Jebhe-ye Paydari’ (Endurance Front), is regarded as one of Iran’s most hardline political factions.

The organisation identifies itself as a defender of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the Shah’s pro-Western monarchy and established the Islamic Republic.

Members of the group view their role as protecting revolutionary ideology and resisting Western influence, particularly from the United States and Israel.

The faction is also referred to as the “Super Revolutionaries” because of its uncompromising ideological stance and opposition to engagement with the West.

According to analyst Hamidreza Azizi of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, “They view resistance against the United States and Israel as an eternal fight,” and believe in a religious-political system that must continue indefinitely.

Group Opposes Any Compromise With US

The Endurance Front has consistently opposed negotiations with Washington and has rejected the 2015 nuclear agreement, or JCPOA, although for reasons different from those cited by critics in the United States.

The group argues that any agreement with the US amounts to surrender and believes negotiations weaken Iran’s strategic position.

It maintains that only resistance can secure stronger terms for Tehran.

The faction has also accused Iranian negotiators of being too flexible on key issues, including the country’s nuclear programme.

Influence Inside Iran’s Political System

Although the Endurance Front does not formally dominate Iran’s political structure, it continues to wield influence across multiple institutions.

The group has representatives in parliament, supporters within state media and links to influential religious and security establishments.

It also includes former presidential candidates and senior clerics.

One of the prominent figures associated with the faction is Saeed Jalili, the former national security official who secured around 13 million votes in Iran’s 2021 presidential election and finished second.

Push For Stricter Internal Controls

Beyond foreign policy, the Endurance Front supports stricter cultural and political controls within Iran.

The faction has backed tighter restrictions on media, internet access and artistic expression.

It also supported the proposed “Internet Protection Bill”, which sought to impose greater control over internet usage in the country. The proposal later faced criticism and was delayed.

Sharp Attack On Negotiators

In a statement published by Raja News, a platform associated with the faction, the group strongly criticised those favouring engagement with the United States.

“They understood that even if they martyr our Imam (Ali Khamenei), there are still groups here willing to negotiate, shake hands with (Steve) Witkoff, (JD) Vance, and (Jared) Kushner, and smile at the killers of our martyred Imam,” the statement said.