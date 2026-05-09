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HomeNewsWorldChina Confirms For First Time Beijing Provided Direct Support To Pakistan During Op Sindoor

China Confirms For First Time Beijing Provided Direct Support To Pakistan During Op Sindoor

China has officially acknowledged for the first time that it provided on-ground technical support to Pakistan during last year’s India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • China admits providing technical support to Pakistan during conflict.
  • Engineers from Aviation Industry Corporation of China revealed involvement.
  • Support aimed to ensure Pakistani J-10CE fighter jet potential.
  • This marks Beijing's first official acknowledgment of assistance.

China has officially acknowledged for the first time that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during last year’s military conflict with India, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The admission relates to the conflict that followed the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to Indian authorities, more than 100 terrorists linked to outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed during the operation.

Chinese Engineers Reveal Direct Involvement

The SCMP reported that engineers from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) spoke about their role during an interview aired by China’s state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.

Among them was Zhang Heng, an engineer associated with AVIC’s Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, which develops advanced Chinese fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens,” Zhang Heng said, according to the report.

“By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically,” he added.

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First Official Acknowledgement From Beijing

The report said this was the first official admission by China that its personnel had provided direct technical assistance to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict.

Pakistan’s Air Force operates Chinese-made J-10CE fighter aircraft, manufactured by an AVIC subsidiary. The J-10CE is considered the export version of China’s advanced J-10C 4.5-generation fighter jet.

Explaining the motivation behind the deployment, Zhang Heng said his team was driven by the desire to ensure the aircraft and systems “truly perform at its full combat potential”.

“That wasn’t just a recognition of the J-10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” he said.

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‘The Aircraft Just Needed the Right Opportunity’

Another AVIC employee, Xu Da, described the fighter jet as something the team had carefully developed over time.

“We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test,” Xu Da said, according to SCMP.

“As for the outstanding results the J-10CE achieved, we weren’t very surprised, and it didn’t feel sudden at all. In fact, it felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity,” he added.

Pakistan remains the only known foreign operator of the J-10C fighter platform. Islamabad ordered 36 J-10CE fighter jets and 250 PL-15 missiles from China in 2020.a

Before You Go

BREAKING DEFENCE: NS Raja Subramani Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff of India

Frequently Asked Questions

Has China officially confirmed its involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict?

Yes, China has officially acknowledged for the first time that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during a military conflict with India.

What kind of technical support did China provide to Pakistan?

Engineers from China's Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) provided on-site technical support, particularly related to fighter aircraft.

Which Chinese aircraft were involved in the support provided to Pakistan?

The J-10CE fighter aircraft, manufactured by an AVIC subsidiary, were involved. Pakistan is the only known foreign operator of this platform.

When did this India-Pakistan conflict, where China provided support, take place?

The conflict occurred last year, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan China Operation Sindoor
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