China Confirms For First Time Beijing Provided Direct Support To Pakistan During Op Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China admits providing technical support to Pakistan during conflict.

Engineers from Aviation Industry Corporation of China revealed involvement.

Support aimed to ensure Pakistani J-10CE fighter jet potential.

This marks Beijing's first official acknowledgment of assistance.

China has officially acknowledged for the first time that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during last year’s military conflict with India, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The admission relates to the conflict that followed the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to Indian authorities, more than 100 terrorists linked to outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed during the operation.

Chinese Engineers Reveal Direct Involvement

The SCMP reported that engineers from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) spoke about their role during an interview aired by China’s state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.

Among them was Zhang Heng, an engineer associated with AVIC’s Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, which develops advanced Chinese fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens,” Zhang Heng said, according to the report.

“By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically,” he added.

ALSO READ | ABP EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan Funding Rebuild Of Jaish Terror Hub Hit In Operation Sindoor

First Official Acknowledgement From Beijing

The report said this was the first official admission by China that its personnel had provided direct technical assistance to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict.

Pakistan’s Air Force operates Chinese-made J-10CE fighter aircraft, manufactured by an AVIC subsidiary. The J-10CE is considered the export version of China’s advanced J-10C 4.5-generation fighter jet.

Explaining the motivation behind the deployment, Zhang Heng said his team was driven by the desire to ensure the aircraft and systems “truly perform at its full combat potential”.

“That wasn’t just a recognition of the J-10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” he said.

ALSO READ | Massive Oil Spill Detected Near Iran’s Key Kharg Island Export Hub, Reveals Satellite Images

‘The Aircraft Just Needed the Right Opportunity’

Another AVIC employee, Xu Da, described the fighter jet as something the team had carefully developed over time.

“We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test,” Xu Da said, according to SCMP.

“As for the outstanding results the J-10CE achieved, we weren’t very surprised, and it didn’t feel sudden at all. In fact, it felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity,” he added.

Pakistan remains the only known foreign operator of the J-10C fighter platform. Islamabad ordered 36 J-10CE fighter jets and 250 PL-15 missiles from China in 2020.a