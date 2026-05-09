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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'She Was Crying On The Stairs': Jaswinder Narula Recalls Mona Kapoor's Breakdown During Boney-Sridevi Affair

'She Was Crying On The Stairs': Jaswinder Narula Recalls Mona Kapoor's Breakdown During Boney-Sridevi Affair

Jaswinder Narula recalls Mona Kapoor breaking down during ‘Judaai’ recording as Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s relationship unfolded, revealing an emotional behind-the-scenes moment.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer recalls Mona Kapoor's sorrow during 'Judaai' recording.
  • Mona Kapoor learned of Boney-Sridevi affair while crying outside.
  • Recording faced challenges amid personal turmoil and singer's health.
  • Kapoor's marriages, children, and passing add to complexity.

A little-known chapter from Bollywood's past has resurfaced. It has shed light personal turmoil surrounding producer Boney Kapoor, actress Sridevi, and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Singer Jaswinder Narula, who lent her voice to the iconic track “Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye” from the 1997 film Judaai, has recalled a heartbreaking moment that unfolded during the song’s recording session.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ashu Reddy Shares Engagement Pics Amid Rs 9.35 Cr Cheating Allegations

'She Was Sitting On The Stairs Crying'

Speaking in a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Jaswinder Narula opened up about her close bond with Mona Kapoor and the emotional pain she witnessed first-hand.

She revealed that while she was inside Super Sound Studio recording the hit song, Mona Kapoor was sitting alone on the stairs outside, overwhelmed with grief after learning about Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s relationship.

“She told me, ‘I was sitting on the stairs of Super Sound Studio crying while you were singing inside. That’s when I found out everything.’ One home was being built while another was breaking apart,” Narula shared.

A Difficult Recording Session Behind A Chartbuster

Narula also disclosed that the recording of the song itself was far from easy for her. She was suffering from a serious ear condition at the time.

“My ear was blocked due to mucus and I could barely hear from one side. It was extremely difficult to sing,” she said, adding that singer Hariharan supported her during the session afterwards.

Despite the challenges, the song went on to become one of the most memorable tracks of its time.

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A Complex Family Timeline

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, and the couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1996.

Shortly after the separation, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi the same year. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012 after battling cancer, while Sridevi tragically died in 2018, leaving behind a legacy that continues to be remembered across the film industry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the recording of the song 'Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye'?

Singer Jaswinder Narula recalled Mona Kapoor crying outside the studio during the recording session for 'Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye' after learning about Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's relationship.

What was Mona Kapoor's emotional state during the song recording?

Mona Kapoor was heartbroken and crying on the studio stairs, feeling that one home was being built while another was falling apart.

Were there any personal challenges during the song's recording?

Yes, Jaswinder Narula had a blocked ear due to mucus, making it extremely difficult for her to sing. Hariharan provided support during the session.

What is the timeline of Boney Kapoor's marriages?

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, divorced in 1996, and married Sridevi the same year. Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012, and Sridevi in 2018.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Boney Kapoor Mona Kapoor ENtertainment News Jaswinder Narula
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