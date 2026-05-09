Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer recalls Mona Kapoor's sorrow during 'Judaai' recording.

Mona Kapoor learned of Boney-Sridevi affair while crying outside.

Recording faced challenges amid personal turmoil and singer's health.

Kapoor's marriages, children, and passing add to complexity.

A little-known chapter from Bollywood's past has resurfaced. It has shed light personal turmoil surrounding producer Boney Kapoor, actress Sridevi, and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Singer Jaswinder Narula, who lent her voice to the iconic track “Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye” from the 1997 film Judaai, has recalled a heartbreaking moment that unfolded during the song’s recording session.

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'She Was Sitting On The Stairs Crying'

Speaking in a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Jaswinder Narula opened up about her close bond with Mona Kapoor and the emotional pain she witnessed first-hand.

She revealed that while she was inside Super Sound Studio recording the hit song, Mona Kapoor was sitting alone on the stairs outside, overwhelmed with grief after learning about Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s relationship.

“She told me, ‘I was sitting on the stairs of Super Sound Studio crying while you were singing inside. That’s when I found out everything.’ One home was being built while another was breaking apart,” Narula shared.

A Difficult Recording Session Behind A Chartbuster

Narula also disclosed that the recording of the song itself was far from easy for her. She was suffering from a serious ear condition at the time.

“My ear was blocked due to mucus and I could barely hear from one side. It was extremely difficult to sing,” she said, adding that singer Hariharan supported her during the session afterwards.

Despite the challenges, the song went on to become one of the most memorable tracks of its time.

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A Complex Family Timeline

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, and the couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1996.

Shortly after the separation, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi the same year. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Mona Kapoor passed away in 2012 after battling cancer, while Sridevi tragically died in 2018, leaving behind a legacy that continues to be remembered across the film industry.