HomeEntertainment'Disagree, Don't Disgrace': AR Rahman's Daughters Defend Him After Interview Sparks Outrage

‘Disagree, Don’t Disgrace’: AR Rahman’s Daughters Defend Him After Interview Sparks Outrage

After AR Rahman’s interview sparked backlash over remarks on industry power shifts and “communal” bias, his daughters Khatija and Raheema publicly backed him, urging respect and freedom of expression.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently found himself at the centre of a heated online debate following an interview in which he reflected on the changing dynamics of the Hindi film industry. In the conversation, Rahman spoke about receiving fewer work offers in recent years, attributing it to a shift in power within the industry and suggesting it could also be linked to the “communal thing”, a perception he said was based on “Chinese whispers” he had heard over the past eight years. As criticism mounted, Rahman’s daughters Khatija and Raheema stepped forward to publicly back their father.

Khatija and Raheema stand by AR Rahman

Both Khatija and Raheema shared a note written by Malayalam composer Kailas Menon on their Instagram Stories, extending support to Rahman amid the backlash. Menon’s post, titled Disagree, don’t disgrace, strongly defended the music maestro’s right to express his personal experiences.

“People blaming A. R. Rahman for speaking his mind are missing a basic point. He spoke about how he felt. That is his right. You may disagree with him, but you cannot deny him the freedom to express his experience,” Menon wrote.

He further pointed out that the reaction to Rahman’s remarks had gone well beyond healthy disagreement. “Calling a globally respected artist a ‘disgrace’, questioning his faith, mocking his recent works, and reducing his lived experience to a ‘victim card’ is not criticism. It’s hate speech presented as opinion,” Menon argued.

‘Criticism is fine, outrage without respect is not’

Emphasising Rahman’s legacy, Menon noted that the composer is far from a “random voice” and has made “decades of contribution to Tamil culture, Indian cinema, and global music.” He added that an artist’s lifetime of work cannot be dismissed over a single personal viewpoint. “What is not fair is public humiliation or attacking his integrity to silence what he said. Freedom of speech applies to Rahman as much as it applies to his critics. Criticism is fine, but outrage without respect says more about us than about him,” Menon wrote.

Khatija not only reshared the post but also reacted to it with clapping, fire, hundred and heart emojis, signalling her wholehearted support. While both daughters have publicly stood by Rahman, his son AR Ameen has not commented on the issue so far.

Rahman issues video clarification

The backlash grew intense enough for Rahman to address the controversy directly through a video message shared on Sunday, clarifying his intent and reiterating his deep-rooted connection with the country.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AR Rahman: Official Updates (@arrofficialupdates)

“India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices,” Rahman said.

He also highlighted his long-standing contributions to India’s cultural and artistic landscape, stating that “Each journey has strengthened my purpose.” Rahman concluded by sharing that he has the “honour” of composing music, alongside Hans Zimmer, for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part adaptation of the Ramayana.

What Rahman said about ‘communal’ bias

In the BBC interview that sparked the debate, Rahman was asked if prejudice exists within the Hindi film industry against those from the Tamil community or outside Maharashtra. Responding candidly, he said, “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search for work. I don’t want to go in search for work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.”

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
AR Rahman
