Dhurandhar's Revised Version Is Out! Here's What's Different In Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster New Cut

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Is Out! Here’s What’s Different In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster New Cut

Dhurandhar releases its revised version in cinemas from January 1 after government directives. Here’s what changed in the ₹1100 crore Ranveer Singh blockbuster.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
As 2026 begins, Dhurandhar continues its historic march at the global box office, but with a subtle twist. While the espionage thriller remains the biggest blockbuster of 2025, the makers have quietly rolled out a revised version of the film in cinemas from January 1, following new government directives.

With Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna leading the charge, the film has already crossed an astonishing ₹1,100 crore worldwide, rewriting box office records, and now, it does so with a modified cut.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Overtakes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan In North America, Creates New Record

Why Dhurandhar Was Revised

Even amid its unprecedented success, Dhurandhar found itself under scrutiny for its political undertones. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, theatre owners nationwide received an urgent communication on December 31, 2025, instructing them to replace the film’s Digital Cinema Package (DCP).

A source revealed: “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

The updated version officially began screening today, January 1, 2026.

What Exactly Changed In The New Cut

(Image Source: Twitter/@KudalkarVinay)
(Image Source: Twitter/@KudalkarVinay)

Industry insiders have now confirmed that one of the altered references includes the word “Baloch”, which has been muted in the revised theatrical version.
Another line of dialogue has also been modified in accordance with the ministry’s instructions.

A source stated: "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India has asked the makers to mute two words and one dialogue in reference to Baloch.”

Importantly, these changes are minor and do not affect the storyline, pacing, or overall narrative of the film.

Dhurandhar’s Unstoppable Box Office Run

Despite the controversy, Dhurandhar’s dominance remains untouched. By its 27th day in India, the film had already collected ₹722.75 crore domestically and surged past the ₹1,100 crore mark globally.

The film has now overtaken the lifetime collections of:

  • Jawan
  • Pathaan
  • Animal
  • Stree 2
  • Kalki 2898 AD
  • Chhaava

With only RRR’s ₹782.2 crore domestic total left to surpass, Dhurandhar is closing in on yet another monumental milestone.

About The Film And Its Stellar Cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy embedded inside Pakistan’s Lyari region, passing intelligence from within the ISI network to RAW.

Akshaye Khanna delivers a chilling performance as antagonist Rehman Dakait, supported by Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshaye Khanna Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Revised Version
