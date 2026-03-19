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Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres today, March 19, the same day as Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, among others. The release came a day after paid previews on March 18, which alone broke the first part’s opening day records, earning Rs 44 crore at the box office. The film’s official Day 1 collection now stands at Rs 100.99 crore, according to Sacnilk.

After watching the film, fans and critics quickly shared their reviews, which started the propaganda versus patriotism debate. Amid this, the makers released one of the songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sung by Arijit Singh. And honestly, in the middle of all the madness on social media and around us, listening to it feels like a breath of fresh air.

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Arijit Singh Soothes Hearts ‘Phir Se’

The song Phir Se, sung by Arijit Singh, is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It captures the rush of emotions that hit when you see a loved one after a long time. Honestly, words can’t do justice to Arijit Singh’s soulful voice or the music woven so beautifully into the track. So, just hit the play button and experience it yourself.

Arijit Singh’s Retirement

After Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in a cryptic “Happy New Year” post on social media, fans were left heartbroken. However, just days later, his song Tere Sang with Iulia Vantur was released on Rose Day, leaving many confused.

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The 38-year-old later clarified through his private Twitter account that while he has stepped away from taking up new projects, several of his previously committed works will continue to release through 2026 and possibly 2027. Amaal Mallik has revealed that the singer has as many as 100 songs that are yet to be released.

Despite his retirement announcement, Singh also lent his voice to the title track of Ek Din, reportedly after being persuaded by Aamir Khan for days.

More recently, he released independent tracks like Raina and O Shiv Mere, continuing to stay connected with listeners even after stepping back from new playback assignments.







