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HomeEntertainment‘Dhurandhar 2 Had Me Smiling,’ Sonu Sood Shares Note For Aditya Dhar After Watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge

‘Dhurandhar 2 Had Me Smiling,’ Sonu Sood Shares Note For Aditya Dhar After Watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Sonu Sood has shared a note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar after watching his latest film Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is currently nearing the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Sonu Sood has shared a note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar after watching his latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The actor said that Dhurandhar 2 “had him smiling”. The film, which was released on March 19, has been receiving a mixed response from both audiences and critics.

Sonu Sood’s Note For Aditya Dhar

The actor shared a post addressed to Aditya Dhar on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Dhurandhar 2 had me smiling… huge respect to Aditya Dhar for reminding us that great cinema doesn’t just thrill you, it wins you over,” he wrote, before adding, “Well done my brother.”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh Film Storms Rs 700 Cr Worldwide, Beats Major Blockbusters

How Did Social Media Users React?

“Sonu Sood ji, I didn't expect this from you. Is this a paid post? Are you getting paid to praise the movie, or is it something else?” one social media user asked. 

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Another joined him, “Sonu Sood smiling? Really? Dhurandhar 2 had me rolling my eyes at the endless propaganda parade disguised as 'great cinema.' Aditya Dhar wins over with jingoism & clap-traps, not depth. Thrills? Sure. Substance? Missing in action. Respect earned? Debatable, brother.”

“Absolutely agree! Dhurandhar 2 doesn’t just entertain. It connects on a deeper level. Big shoutout to Aditya Dhar for delivering cinema that truly resonates,” commented yet another. 

A fourth expressed, “Some films impress…some win you over.”

“Aditya Dhar has a knack for blending emotion with intensity - rare and refreshing. Another solid reminder why Aditya Dhar stands out in today’s cinema.”

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection 

Dhurandhar 2, which has greatly benefited from the success of its first instalment, has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India and is nearing Rs 700 crore worldwide within days of its release. With this strong performance, the film is now expected to surpass the box office record set by Dhurandhar. According to data from Sacnilk, it also became the first Hindi film to collect Rs 100 crore net in a single day and then repeat the feat with another Rs 100 crore net day.

The film earned Rs 43 crore from paid preview shows on Day 0. Since then, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on most days, except for Day 2, when it collected Rs 80.72 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sonu Sood say about the film Dhurandhar 2?

Sonu Sood shared a note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, stating that Dhurandhar 2 'had him smiling' and reminded them that great cinema wins you over. He expressed respect and congratulations to Dhar.

What was the response from social media users to Sonu Sood's praise for Dhurandhar 2?

Social media users had mixed reactions. Some questioned if it was a paid post, while others disagreed, criticizing the film for propaganda and lack of substance. Others agreed with Sonu Sood, finding the film deeply resonant.

How has Dhurandhar 2 performed at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved significant box office success, crossing Rs 500 crore in India and nearing Rs 700 crore worldwide. It also made history as the first Hindi film to achieve two consecutive days of Rs 100 crore net collection.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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Aditya Dhar Sonu Sood Breaking News ABP Live Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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