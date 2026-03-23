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Sonu Sood has shared a note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar after watching his latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The actor said that Dhurandhar 2 “had him smiling”. The film, which was released on March 19, has been receiving a mixed response from both audiences and critics.

Sonu Sood’s Note For Aditya Dhar

The actor shared a post addressed to Aditya Dhar on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Dhurandhar 2 had me smiling… huge respect to Aditya Dhar for reminding us that great cinema doesn’t just thrill you, it wins you over,” he wrote, before adding, “Well done my brother.”

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Dhurandhar 2 had me smiling…huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for reminding us that great cinema doesn’t just thrill you, it wins you over. Well done my brother 🤗 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 23, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

“Sonu Sood ji, I didn't expect this from you. Is this a paid post? Are you getting paid to praise the movie, or is it something else?” one social media user asked.

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Another joined him, “Sonu Sood smiling? Really? Dhurandhar 2 had me rolling my eyes at the endless propaganda parade disguised as 'great cinema.' Aditya Dhar wins over with jingoism & clap-traps, not depth. Thrills? Sure. Substance? Missing in action. Respect earned? Debatable, brother.”

“Absolutely agree! Dhurandhar 2 doesn’t just entertain. It connects on a deeper level. Big shoutout to Aditya Dhar for delivering cinema that truly resonates,” commented yet another.

A fourth expressed, “Some films impress…some win you over.”

“Aditya Dhar has a knack for blending emotion with intensity - rare and refreshing. Another solid reminder why Aditya Dhar stands out in today’s cinema.”

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2, which has greatly benefited from the success of its first instalment, has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India and is nearing Rs 700 crore worldwide within days of its release. With this strong performance, the film is now expected to surpass the box office record set by Dhurandhar. According to data from Sacnilk, it also became the first Hindi film to collect Rs 100 crore net in a single day and then repeat the feat with another Rs 100 crore net day.

The film earned Rs 43 crore from paid preview shows on Day 0. Since then, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on most days, except for Day 2, when it collected Rs 80.72 crore.