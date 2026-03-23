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Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is currently recovering after crashing his SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during an Instagram Live session. The speedometer in the video reportedly showed the vehicle moving at around 140–150 km/h. Moments before the crash, he said, “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu, let’s go for a final ride.” The YouTuber, whose family has reportedly distanced themselves from him, later thanked his fans for the overwhelming love and support he has received since the accident.

Anurag Dobhal’s Video Message For Fans

In a video message, Dobhal shared how strangers reached out to him after the incident. “Over the past few days, I’ve received countless calls, texts and video calls from people who are not related to me by blood. Many of them even scolded me for calling myself an orphan. So many people told me, ‘We are here for you like your parents,’” he said.

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He further added that the support has deeply moved him. “People told me they are here for me in every way, like brothers, sisters, and even parents. I never imagined a day like this would come. I may have lost a lot, but I’m also gaining so much. I didn’t receive this kind of love from my own parents, but the love I’m getting from others’ parents… I can’t describe this feeling. Thank you so much.”

Dobhal also shared a video of an elderly couple telling him they consider him their son and assuring him that he is not alone. Responding to them, he said he would meet them once he recovers.

‘Ye Zindagi Tum Logo Ke Naam’

Later, Dobhal posted a note expressing gratitude to those who supported him during his difficult phase. He wrote that although he has never met many of the people reaching out to him, they have stood by him like family.

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“Nahi jaanta mai kisi ko na kabhi mila lekin fir bhi sab pariwaar ki tarha mere sath hai. Bata nahi skta kaisa feel hora hai shukriya jo log bhi help karrey hai merko iss depression and situation se bahar nikalney ke liye. App logon ki har ek text call merko mentally help karra hai. Waqt lagega lekin ho jayega. Ye zindagi tum logo ne naam [I don’t really know anyone, nor have I met them, yet everyone is standing by me like family. I can’t describe how it feels. Thank you to everyone who is helping me come out of this depression and situation. Every text and call from you is helping me mentally. It will take time, but I’ll get through it. This life now belongs to all of you].”

Orry Wants To See ‘More Mass’ On UK07 Rider

Earlier, Dobhal also shared a video in which his friends and fans were seen taking care of him - right from helping him eat, washing his face and hair, and assisting him with basic tasks during his recovery. Sharing the video, he wrote that when many people left during his difficult time, those who stayed back are the ones who truly matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Among those reacting to the post was Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Commenting on the video, he wished Dobhal a speedy recovery and encouraged him to put on some weight.

“Boy, I’m glad you are okay. Now start eating and get well soon. I want to see some more mass on you. You’ve become too skinny,” he wrote.





[If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. You can reach out to trained counsellors through helplines such as Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 0657-6453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 0484-2448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) 033-64643267.]