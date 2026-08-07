Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expects Ramayana to win Oscar.

CM praised Mumbai's technology, anticipating the film's global success.

Nitesh Tiwari directs Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

First part releases November 6, second expected 2027.

Even before its release, Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Ramayana is dominating headlines. And the excitement is only increasing after the release of its grand trailer, which has fans eagerly counting down to the film’s arrival. Adding to the buzz, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a bold statement of his own, saying he would be disappointed if Ramayana fails to win an Oscar.

What Did Devendra Fadnavis Say?

CM Fadnavis’s statement came after he inaugurated producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime One in Mumbai on Thursday. He also expressed high expectations from the project. “If Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana does not win an Oscar, I will be disappointed,” he said.

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He also shared a post on social media and talked about the film. In it, he wrote, “It was nice to get a glimpse of Ramayana during my visit to Prime One today.”

The Maharashtra CM added that he feels proud to see world-class technology being used in Mumbai. “Proud to see how world-class cutting-edge technology is being used in our very own Maharashtra and Mumbai! Wishing the entire Ramayana team the best for its success!”

It was nice to get a glimpse of Ramayana during my visit to Prime One today.



Proud to see how world class cutting edge technology is being used in our very own Maharashtra and Mumbai !

Wishing entire Ramayana team the best for its success !@ShelarAshish @malhotra_namit… pic.twitter.com/TyaL17cVVp — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 6, 2026

‘Ramayana’ Will Make A Mark Globally

Fadnavis also praised the advancements in technology and visual effects in Indian cinema. He said Indian films are now being made on a global scale and expressed confidence that Ramayana could become one such film.

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He said, “Looking at the hard work and the scale at which this film is being made, I am confident that Ramayana will make a mark not just in India but across the world.”

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman.

The Rs 4,000 crore film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film will release in two parts, with the first instalment reportedly hitting theatres on November 6 while the second part is expected to arrive in 2027.

