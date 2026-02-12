‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Passes Away At 48, Tributes Pour Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







American TV actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek, breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 48. The actor had been privately battling colorectal cancer. His sudden demise has left fans and fellow celebrities in shock, with many expressing grief on social media.

Family Confirms Actor’s Death

Van Der Beek’s family confirmed his passing through a post on his Instagram account. The statement read: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away this morning. He spent his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to say about his wishes, his love for humanity, and the sanctity of time.”

The family even asked for privacy at this hour. “For now, we ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our dear husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek’s Battle With Cancer

James Van Der Beek, who was married to Kimberly and had six children, publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in November 2024. In a statement to People magazine, he said, “I have colorectal cancer, and I’ve been dealing with this privately while taking steps to treat it with the support of my amazing family. Hope is what keeps me going, and I am feeling well.”

Despite his diagnosis, he said that he is in a “good place” and “feeling strong”.

Van Der Beek rose to fame as the lead in Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003), which followed a group of friends in a small Massachusetts town. He also appeared in films like Varsity Blues and The Rules of Attraction, though he never fully broke away from his Dawson’s Creek legacy.

Reflecting on his career, Van Der Beek once told Page Six in 2011: “Overall, I have embraced my past with pride rather than seeing it as something to escape from.”

Tributes Pour Online

Many took to the comments section of the Instagram post to pay their tributes to the actor. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “My heart goes out to your beautiful family. While James’ legacy will live on, this is a huge loss not only for your family but for the entire world. Cancer can go to hell.”

Actor Reese Witherspoon also dropped a comment. She wrote, “Sending all my angels to help carry him home, you and your beautiful family are in my heart.”

Jennifer Garner commented, “What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time.”

David Denman shared, “One of the finest people I’ve ever known. RIP, brother.”