From Sunny Deol To Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Celebrate As Team India Lifts 2026 T20 World Cup Trophy

From Sunny Deol To Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Celebrate As Team India Lifts 2026 T20 World Cup Trophy

Bollywood stars flood social media with congratulatory messages as Team India celebrates a historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 08:41 AM (IST)

India erupted in celebration after the national cricket team delivered a remarkable performance to clinch the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Fans across the country poured out their joy on the streets and on social media, celebrating a moment that will be remembered for years. Among those joining the celebrations were several Bollywood celebrities, who took their social media platforms to congratulate the players and share their pride in the team’s achievement.

From heartfelt Instagram stories to energetic tweets, many stars applauded Team India for their dedication, grit, and the unforgettable victory that united the nation in celebration.

Anushka Sharma Applauds The 'Brilliant Team

Actor Anushka Sharma shared her excitement through an Instagram story, posting a photograph of the victorious Indian team. Along with the image, she wrote a warm message praising the squad’s effort.

"Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory…"

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates The Champions

Kareena Kapoor also joined the celebrations on Instagram. The actor reposted content from the official @indiancricketteam Instagram page and kept her message simple yet powerful.

"Champions," she wrote, echoing the sentiment shared by millions of supporters celebrating India’s triumph.


Rakul Preet Singh Calls It A Moment For The Nation

Actor Rakul Preet Singh expressed her admiration for the team in an Instagram story featuring a photo of Team India. Her message highlighted not just the victory but the journey that led to it.

"Champions. Again. What a team, what a journey, what a moment for the nation. Take a bow, Team India!"

Ananya Panday Joins The Celebration

Ananya Panday also shared her excitement on Instagram by posting a picture from the winning moment of Team India. Keeping the celebration short and sweet, she wrote:

"We are the champions."

Ajay Devgn’s Energetic Tweet

Actor Ajay Devgn took to X to express his enthusiasm after watching the thrilling final. His tweet conveyed the excitement many fans experienced during the match.

"...TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again.."

Sunny Deol Hails Team India’s Fearless Spirit

Veteran actor Sunny Deol also celebrated the moment on Instagram by sharing an image of Team India. In his caption, he praised the players for their fearless performance and congratulated them on the win.

 
 
 
 
 
Anil Kapoor’s Playful Reaction

Actor Anil Kapoor added a touch of humor to the celebrations with his Instagram story. The veteran star shared a photo of himself smiling while watching the match on television and enjoying a plate of fruits.

Alongside the image, he wrote a witty line:

"Aaj Kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai....."

India’s Historic Victory

In the final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, held on March 8, 2026, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory marked a historic milestone for the team, securing India’s third T20 World Cup title and their first triumph as tournament hosts.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
T20 World Cup 2026 Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Team India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 India Vs New Zealand Final 2026 Team India Champions Reaction Bollywood Reactions Team India Win
Embed widget