Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, EAM Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On West Asia Crisis Today

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the evolving situation in West Asia, as Parliament reconvenes for the second half of the Budget session.

According to the revised list of business circulated on Sunday evening, "Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding the situation in West Asia."

The development comes as tensions continue to escalate across the region, prompting the government to brief Parliament on the implications for India and its citizens.

Budget Session Resumes Amid West Asia Crisis

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will begin on Monday. Until Saturday, the only official item listed for the day was an opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

However, the West Asia crisis is now expected to dominate the proceedings, with opposition parties pressing for a broader discussion on the developments in the region and their potential impact on India.

Opposition Demands Full-Fledged Debate

The opposition has demanded a detailed discussion in the House on the unfolding situation in West Asia.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the government’s decision to rely on a ministerial statement instead of holding a debate.

In a post on X, he said: "It has been let known that the External Affairs Minister will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia. The problems with such Ministerial statements are that (i) they convey little of value over and above that is already known; and more importantly (ii) MPs are not given an opportunity to seek clarifications or ask questions."

"What the Opposition wants is a full-fledged debate. On April 8 2003 there was a spirited debate in the Lok Sabha on the US invasion of Iraq and a resolution was even passed condeming it. This was when Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who knew his Rajdharma, was the PM," he added.

India Monitoring Situation, Evacuation Efforts Underway

India has been closely monitoring developments in West Asia, particularly with regard to the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs said more than 52,000 Indians have returned home after airspace in parts of the conflict-hit region partially reopened.

Officials said the government continues to assess the situation as hostilities escalate.

Conflict Escalates Across West Asia

The security situation in West Asia remains fragile as the United States and Israel continue strikes on Iranian targets, while Tehran has responded with attacks on Israeli positions and US military bases across the region.

The conflict intensified after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28, which reportedly targeted key Iranian installations and senior leaders.

Since then, retaliatory attacks and expanding military operations across the region have raised global concerns about a wider conflict.