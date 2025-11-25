Actor Celina Jaitly has approached a local court with a domestic violence complaint against her Austrian husband, Peter Haag, alleging years of emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse. The application, filed through Karanjwala & Co., was taken up on Tuesday by judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag and scheduled the next hearing for December 12.

Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband

In her plea, the 47-year-old actor stated she was subjected to repeated cruelty and manipulation, forcing her to leave her home in Austria and return to India. Jaitly and Haag, who married in 2010, share three children. She claimed that after their marriage, Haag barred her from taking up work, adding in her petition, "The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress."

The complaint also lists multiple incidents of alleged physical and verbal assault. Jaitly informed the court that Haag had already filed for divorce in Austria in August this year. She has sought ₹50 crore as compensation, ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance, and access to her children, who currently reside with their father.

Celina opens up about her tough time

While the legal proceedings continue, Celina has also opened up publicly about the emotional turmoil she has been facing. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, "#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system…" She went on to describe the people and promises she felt slipped away during her struggle, adding, "Life stripped everything away...People I trusted walked away...Promises I believed in broke in silence...But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me…"

Celina shared that the difficult period pushed her to discover her inner strength, saying it “forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die.”

Alongside her personal battle, the actor is also seeking help for her brother, Major (retired) Vikrant Jaitly, claiming that he has been “illegally abducted and detained” in the United Arab Emirates. Reaffirming her priorities, she wrote, "My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

She ended her post on a resolute note: "Here is to the year that will not break me...Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm...Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

About Celina and Peter

Celina and Haag married in a court ceremony in 2011. They welcomed twin boys Winston and Viraaj in 2012, followed by another set of twins, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017. Tragically, their newborn son Shamsher passed away the same year.