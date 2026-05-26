Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhtar also involved in ongoing Don 3 controversy dispute.

Farhan Akhtar, who has been making headlines over the Don 3 controversy with Ranveer Singh, could soon be seen on screen in a new avatar. The filmmaker-producer is reportedly being considered for an extended cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming biopic on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath, which also has Aamir Khan Productions on board.

Pakistani Cricketer With Emotional Connect

According to a Mid-Day report, Akhtar may play a celebrated Pakistani cricketer in the film. The character is described as Lala Amarnath's close friend who stays back in Pakistan after the Partition. A source told the publication that although it is an extended cameo, the role carries emotional weight in the story. Gowariker has reportedly approached Akhtar for the part, but nothing has been locked in yet.

Akhtar has so far been involved with the project as a producer, co-producing it alongside Aamir Khan Productions. His possible appearance as an actor would add another dimension to his association with the film.

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Gowariker-Aamir Khan Reunite After Lagaan

The biopic marks a reunion between Gowariker and Aamir Khan, more than two decades after their 2001 collaboration Lagaan. The film is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and will trace the life of Lala Amarnath, who was independent India's first cricket captain. Amarnath also scored India's first Test century in December 1933. The story, as described by the source, goes beyond cricket and explores themes of friendship during one of the most defining and painful chapters in the subcontinent's history.

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Don 3 Row

Akhtar has been at the centre of a very public dispute with Ranveer Singh over Don 3. He filed a complaint against Singh with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which then issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Akhtar, who co-owns Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani, has reportedly sought Rs 45 crore from Singh over losses the production company incurred after the actor exited Don 3 during its pre-production stage.