Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alleged theft occurred over five months, drives sold for profit.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house, Tiger Baby Digital LLP, has reportedly become the target of a data theft case at its Mumbai office. The stolen material, estimated to be worth Rs 13 lakh, included hard drives carrying raw footage, edited content, promotional material and completed films. An employee of the company has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tiger Baby Employee Arrested

The case came to light on May 21, when staff members at the office asked employee Shahid Khan to retrieve a specific hard drive. When Khan failed to produce it, his colleagues decided to check the storage cupboard themselves. What they found raised serious concern, multiple hard drives were missing, and there were reportedly partially burnt packaging boxes inside the cupboard.

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Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, 36, who works as an executive assistant at the production house, filed a formal FIR regarding the matter. Shaikh stated that he had initially organised and stored the hard drives in the cupboard himself, but the responsibility was later handed over to Shahid Khan. Following an internal audit, the company reportedly informed the police that 119 hard drives in total were missing from the office.

Sold Stolen Drives For Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 Each

During police questioning, Shahid Khan allegedly confessed to stealing 24 hard drives over a period of five months. He further told the police that he sold the drives for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each to a person identified only as Ritesh, based in Borivali.

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About Tiger Baby Records

Tiger Baby Films was founded in October 2015 by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The production house is known for backing projects like Gully Boy and the web series Made In Heaven. The company has also co-produced several projects with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, including Dahaad, The Archies, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Superboys of Malegaon.