Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi performed Indian dance, honoring India's culture.

His performance celebrated India-Israel friendship, ambassador called him bridge.

Delegation visited Israel to discuss joint film productions and collaborations.

First Indian-Israeli film starring Halevi is anticipated next year.

Jerusalem, Jul 19 (PTI): Fauda star Tsahi Halevi, who also acted in the Bollywood film Akelli, chose to perform on the bhangra track 'Mundian tu bach ke' on Israel's most popular dancing show aired Saturday evening as a "personal tribute to India, its rich culture and fascinating cinema industry".

"Dancing with the Stars" (known locally as Rokdim im Kokhavim) on Keshet Channel 12 has been one of Israel's most popular prime time programmes for years, and the latest round of the competition required contestants to perform a foreign dance form.

Tsahi chose an Indian dance and invited India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, to the show. "I had the privilege of performing an Indian dance as part of the TV show "Dancing with the Stars" in Israel, as a personal tribute to India, its rich culture, its fascinating Cinema industry, and the fabulous people I had the chance to meet while working on my first Indian Film Akelli", Tsahi said.

"Truly hoping to enhance the relationship and cooperation between our two wonderful countries. And who knows, perhaps I’ll have the opportunity to put my Indian dance skills to good use once again, in the next Indian-Israeli film I’ll be fortunate enough to be part of", he said.

The popular Israeli actor, known for his role in the Israeli action thriller Fauda, won the hearts of the Indian audience by singing popular Bollywood numbers during his trip to India. He could also be seen singing "tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam" for the TV show, much to the surprise of the audience and the presenter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the Fauda team during his short visit to Israel in February. "When I was watching this performance of Tsahi and Nina, we all felt as if we were watching a movie. You are like a cultural bridge between India and Israel", Singh said during the programme.

"India and Israel are permanent friends. And I must say that Tsahi is very popular in India because of his movie and serial Fauda and Akelli movie, and also, like one of the honourable judges said You look like an Indian," the Indian Ambassador commented in response to questions by the presenter.

The dance was choreographed by Noah Nagavkar, an Indian-origin Jew. Bollywood is hugely popular in Israel, with several dedicated channels showing Hindi films 24/7 on popular cable networks. To deepen the strategic partnership between India and Israel, there has also been a recent push to strengthen people-to-people ties by expanding opportunities for collaboration in the audiovisual and entertainment sectors.

Earlier this week, a delegation from the Indian TV and film industry visited Israel to discuss avenues for joint production and film collaborations, as well as ways to promote both India and Israel as attractive destinations for film shoots and content creation. "Cinema remains a powerful bridge between India and Israel, helping to deepen cultural understanding and strengthen the bond between the two countries," the Indian embassy said in a post on social media after Singh hosted the delegation.

Head of the Cultural Diplomacy Bureau at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nurit Tinari, and senior diplomat Kobbi Shoshani, who has served as the Consul General in Mumbai, also participated in the show. "Tzachi and Nina brought a moment of international magic to the stage, but that is just the beginning. We await a historic milestone, the first Indian-Israeli film starring Tsahi Halevi, which will be released next year", Tinari said.

"The Indian delegation has returned home. It seemed like a very successful visit. "They met with many key figures here, and it looks like there are some promising projects on the horizon," she told PTI. Shoshani, who played an important role in developing ties between the entertainment industries in India and Israel during his stint in Mumbai, said, "Bollywood can strengthen the bond between the countries. You have seen the love for India here in Israel".

The other contestants in the programme performed Salsa, Latino, and Argentinian Tango using music from Cuba, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina. The show brings together leading figures from Israel's entertainment, music, television, and public life, who compete in a variety of dance styles alongside professional dancers.

The special episode featured recognisable figures from Israel's entertainment industry, such as Eden Golan, Shiri Maimon, Maya Dagan and Mali Levy. HM MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)