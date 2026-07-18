72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Lead Honours

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema across feature and non-feature categories. This year's honours recognised outstanding performances, technical excellence and compelling storytelling from films made in several Indian languages. From Article 370 and Chandu Champion to Raayan, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 and Maharaja, the awards highlighted the diversity of Indian filmmaking while also acknowledging excellence in documentary and short film categories.

72nd National Film Awards: Complete List Of Major Winners

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor (Leading): Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor (Leading): Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Actress (Leading): Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Tamil Film: Raayan (Directed by Dhanush)

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Kannada Film: Mithya

Best Screenplay Writer: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

Best Music Direction (Feature Film): Article 370

Best Costume Design: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Sound Design (Feature Film): Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Dance Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for 'Aaj Ki Raat' (Stree 2)

Best Action Choreography: Anal Arasu for Maharaja

Special Mention (Performance): Dhanush for Captain Miller

Special Mention (Technical): Meiyazhagan for Sound Mixing

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Non-Feature Film Winners

Best Sound Design: Blue (Tamil) — TS Hari Hara Sudhan

Best Editing: NDA (Hindi) — Manvir Jasrotia

Best Music Direction: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi) — Shivpal Singh Kang

Best Narrator: Soundarya Jayachandran for Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs

Best Script: Faraz Ali for Obur (Clouds) (Hindi/Kashmiri)

Special Mention: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi), directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai

Special Mention: Bhadra-Kali Natakam, directed by Ananda Jyothi

Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised films across genres and languages, honouring exceptional talent in acting, direction, writing, music and technical crafts while celebrating the rich diversity of Indian cinema.