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English NewsEntertainment72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Lead Honours

72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Lead Honours

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured the best of Indian cinema, with Article 370, Chandu Champion, Bramayugam, Raayan and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 among the biggest winners. Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty and Yami Gautam secured top acting honours.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 06:47 PM (IST)

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema across feature and non-feature categories. This year's honours recognised outstanding performances, technical excellence and compelling storytelling from films made in several Indian languages. From Article 370 and Chandu Champion to Raayan, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 and Maharaja, the awards highlighted the diversity of Indian filmmaking while also acknowledging excellence in documentary and short film categories.

72nd National Film Awards: Complete List Of Major Winners

 

  • Best Feature Film: Article 370
  • Best Actor (Leading): Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)
  • Best Actor (Leading): Mammootty (Bramayugam)
  • Best Actress (Leading): Yami Gautam (Article 370)
  • Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)
  • Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
  • Best Tamil Film: Raayan (Directed by Dhanush)
  • Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
  • Best Kannada Film: Mithya
  • Best Screenplay Writer: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2
  • Best Music Direction (Feature Film): Article 370
  • Best Costume Design: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2
  • Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD
  • Best Sound Design (Feature Film): Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
  • Best Dance Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for 'Aaj Ki Raat' (Stree 2)
  • Best Action Choreography: Anal Arasu for Maharaja
  • Special Mention (Performance): Dhanush for Captain Miller
  • Special Mention (Technical): Meiyazhagan for Sound Mixing

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Non-Feature Film Winners

  • Best Sound Design: Blue (Tamil) — TS Hari Hara Sudhan
  • Best Editing: NDA (Hindi) — Manvir Jasrotia
  • Best Music Direction: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi) — Shivpal Singh Kang
  • Best Narrator: Soundarya Jayachandran for Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs
  • Best Script: Faraz Ali for Obur (Clouds) (Hindi/Kashmiri)
  • Special Mention: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi), directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai
  • Special Mention: Bhadra-Kali Natakam, directed by Ananda Jyothi
  • Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised films across genres and languages, honouring exceptional talent in acting, direction, writing, music and technical crafts while celebrating the rich diversity of Indian cinema.

 

 

 

 

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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